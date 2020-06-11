×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mutant coronavirus spreads overseas from UK as patient is diagnosed in Italy

By Mirror | December 21st 2020 at 08:48:22 GMT +0300

A patient in the infectious diseases department of the Cannizzaro hospital in Italy in April. [Courtesy]

Italy has detected a patient with the new mutant strain of coronavirus also found in the UK.

The patient and his partner returned from Britain in the last few days, landing at Rome's Fiumicino airport.

The couple are now self-isolating and have followed the coronavirus procedures in place in Italy to protect others from being infected.

European countries began closing their doors to travellers from the UK today amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar in England.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio today announced plans to halt flights to and from Britain, saying: "Our priority is to protect Italy and our compatriots."

Read More

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the new Covid-19 variant is “out of control” and those in the new Tier 4 should behave as though they have it.

The way in which the virus has mutated means that it is now able to spread much more easily, scientists have said.

As a result, daily cases are shooting up in London, Kent and parts of Essex.

In a bid to get infections under control, yesterday the Prime Minister cancelled Christmas for millions of people in the South East.

The Netherlands is also banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year while Belgium's prime minister has decided to stop UK flights for at least 24 hours while the situation was assessed.

The German government also said it was planning to restrict travel to and from Britain to protect the country from the new coronavirus variant.

Boris Johnson is set to chair a COBRA meeting tomorrow morning to discuss international travel and the transport of goods after countries issued bans, ITV reports.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said movement of goods from the UK into France were being suspended for 48 hours, according to the Financial Times.

The Prime Minister yesterday placed London and sections of the south-east and east of England under tough Tier 4 restrictions, banning travel overseas.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Mutant Italy UK
Share this story
Previous article
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Next article
External forces stole by-election’s thunder

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What we can learn from world’s oldest varsity
What we can learn from world’s oldest varsity

LATEST STORIES

Kenyan woman named swimmer of the week in US gala
Kenyan woman named swimmer of the week in US gala

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

1 hour ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi

Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi
Moses Nyamori and Nzau Musau 10 hours ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 10 hours ago
Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden

Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden
Renson Mnyamwezi 10 hours ago

More stories

Lock-down inspires Africa’s first Nobel winner to publish another novel, five decades later

By Michael Chepkwony and agencies
Lock-down inspires Africa’s first Nobel winner to publish another novel, five decades later

China says will vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring

By Reuters
China says will vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring

UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly

By Reuters
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly

Burundi’s ex-President Pierre Buyoya dies aged 71

By Reuters
Burundi’s ex-President Pierre Buyoya dies aged 71

Members of Congress to get COVID-19 vaccine in first round, physician says

By Reuters
Members of Congress to get COVID-19 vaccine in first round, physician says

Data shows two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

By Reuters
Data shows two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.