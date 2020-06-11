Mutant coronavirus spreads overseas from UK as patient is diagnosed in Italy

A patient in the infectious diseases department of the Cannizzaro hospital in Italy in April. [Courtesy]

Italy has detected a patient with the new mutant strain of coronavirus also found in the UK.

The patient and his partner returned from Britain in the last few days, landing at Rome's Fiumicino airport.

The couple are now self-isolating and have followed the coronavirus procedures in place in Italy to protect others from being infected.

European countries began closing their doors to travellers from the UK today amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar in England.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio today announced plans to halt flights to and from Britain, saying: "Our priority is to protect Italy and our compatriots."

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the new Covid-19 variant is “out of control” and those in the new Tier 4 should behave as though they have it.

The way in which the virus has mutated means that it is now able to spread much more easily, scientists have said.

As a result, daily cases are shooting up in London, Kent and parts of Essex.

In a bid to get infections under control, yesterday the Prime Minister cancelled Christmas for millions of people in the South East.

The Netherlands is also banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year while Belgium's prime minister has decided to stop UK flights for at least 24 hours while the situation was assessed.

The German government also said it was planning to restrict travel to and from Britain to protect the country from the new coronavirus variant.

Boris Johnson is set to chair a COBRA meeting tomorrow morning to discuss international travel and the transport of goods after countries issued bans, ITV reports.

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said movement of goods from the UK into France were being suspended for 48 hours, according to the Financial Times.

The Prime Minister yesterday placed London and sections of the south-east and east of England under tough Tier 4 restrictions, banning travel overseas.