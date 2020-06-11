×
'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

By Reuters | December 20th 2020 at 12:18:26 GMT +0300

A freed Nigerian schoolboy plays football as he returns home, after he was rescued by security forces, in Kankara, Nigeria December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Afolbabi Sotunde

Annas Shuaibu says he awoke to the sound of gunshots fired by men who burst into his boarding school in northwest Nigeria in a nighttime raid. He and hundreds of other boys were rounded up and forcibly marched out of the school and into a nearby forest.

After several hours trekking through woodland, the gunmen ordered them to stop walking and warned them not to try to flee, Shuaibu said. “They said even if you tried to escape, or we allowed you to run, you will go nowhere. Rather, you will die in the forest,” he said.

Shuaibu, 16, was among 344 students who were kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, an all-boys boarding school, on Dec. 11 in the town of Kankara, in Katsina state.

The boys were held for six days before security services rescued them on Thursday from Rugu forest, a vast woodland area that spans four of Nigeria’s 36 states.

Read More

The incident stoked anger about the insecurity that has gripped much of the country, Africa’s most populous, and evoked memories of Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

Dressed in a turquoise kaftan and smiling broadly while playing football with friends near his home in Kankara, Shuaibu seemed carefree a day after being reunited with his family.

But the smile left his face when he described the conditions in which he and the other boys were held.

“I was really scared because I didn’t know where we were going,” he said, speaking softly and often looking at the ground as he described walking through the forest and the boys being beaten by their captors.

Shuaibu, who said he did not know how many people held them, said the boys received little food, sometimes resorting to eating leaves and drinking from pools of water in the forest.

Another freed student told Reuters, hours after the boys’ release on Friday, that the kidnappers had initially taken them to a hiding place.

“But when they saw a jet fighter, they changed the location and hid us in a different place. They gave us food, but it was very little,” said the student, who did not give his name.

On Friday, with their ordeal over, the boys were taken to meet the governor and then President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many details surrounding the incident remain unclear, including who was responsible, whether ransom was paid and how the release was secured. The Islamist militant group Boko Haram said it was responsible for the abductions but there was no confirmation of this.

Parents worry

The joy of being free has not worn off for 14-year-old Muhammed Bello.

“Now that I returned back home, I’ll continue playing and do what I like,” he said, with a broad grin. “I’m very happy.”

But the raid made parents fearful.

Shuaibu’s father, who previously told Reuters his son was 13, said he would not send the boy back to the school unless there was “proper security”.

Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari has said security will be strengthened at schools across the state.

Parents were reunited with their children late on Friday: weeping mothers and fathers hugged their boys, and some parents knelt to kiss the ground in gratitude.

Shuaibu recalled his fear of never seeing his family again.

“We feel extremely happy,” he said. “Some of us didn’t expect that we would return.”

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

4 days ago

4 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

9 days ago

9 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

10 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom

Peter Theuri 12 hours ago

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom
Peter Theuri 12 hours ago
The heavy price of holiday magic!

The heavy price of holiday magic!
Nancy Nzalambi 12 hours ago
Understand your risk for diabetes

Understand your risk for diabetes
The Conversation 12 hours ago
Common money scams and how to avoid them

Common money scams and how to avoid them
Pauline Muindi 12 hours ago

Mali lost in transition as army expands its role after coup

By Reuters

By Reuters
Mali lost in transition as army expands its role after coup

Africa crosses 2.5 million COVID-19 cases

By Reuters

By Reuters
Africa crosses 2.5 million COVID-19 cases

Algerians impatient for change with president still out sick

By Reuters

By Reuters
Algerians impatient for change with president still out sick

Eswatini's prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

By Reuters

By Reuters
Eswatini's prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

UN agency says more than 400,000 flee Mozambique militant attacks

By Reuters

By Reuters
UN agency says more than 400,000 flee Mozambique militant attacks

Parents pray for hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina

By Reuters

By Reuters
Parents pray for hundreds of students kidnapped in Nigeria's Katsina
