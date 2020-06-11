×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Myanmar settles on Indian submarine

By Agency | December 17th 2020 at 10:45:00 GMT +0300

The Myanmar military withstood pressure from China and North Korea and went ahead to purchase a submarine from India to bolster its presence in the Bay of Bengal.

The move may be an indication of the neighbour’s determination to make an independent decision suitable to it, notwithstanding its ties with Beijing and Pyongyang.

The submarine which recently went into operation has been named ‘Min Ye Thein Kha Thu’, an ancient Burmese warrior. Mid-October the submarine joined its first exercise conducted by the Myanmar navy and Myanmar’s senior general was present on the occasion.

The Soviet-manufactured kilo-class submarine was refurbished by Hindustan Shipyard before it was handed over to Myanmar.

Sources told the Economic Times, Myanmar made a conscious decision to purchase an Indian submarine based on a number of factors. Myanmar began studying the possibility of buying a submarine in 2005 and in 2007 sent naval officers to India for training. Cost was always a major issue and the Indian submarine was chosen.

Read More

Analysts argued purchasing a North Korean submarine was risky, considering the status of Pyongyang. While the Myanmar military was negotiating with India, the Chinese tried to enter the fray.

A Myanmar delegation traveled to China, but the Chinese plan included technicians to repair and maintain any vessel purchased, much to the discomfort of the Myanmar military. Moreover, the Chinese had said they would build docking facilities for the submarine, for which too its workers would be sent to complete the task.

The cost of the Chinese sub and related expenses made it untenable too. India’s terms were generous and substantial, according to a source in Myanmar. India agreed to not only train Myanmar officers, but also work with trainees to conduct exercise and intensive training in the Indian Ocean.

Myanmar is exploring to expand defence ties with India including stronger naval cooperation to safeguard maritime interests. It plans to build a submarine fleet to strengthen its naval power as a deterrent against some neighbours.

The Myanmar military is now the fifth in Southeast Asia to possess a submarine, following Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Related Topics
Myanmar India Submarine
Share this story
Previous article
India-US partnership needed to solve big problems, says State Department
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hundreds rushed to hospital in India, one dead from unknown illness
Hundreds rushed to hospital in India, one dead from unknown illness

LATEST STORIES

Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI
Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

3 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

8 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

9 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From farm to fork: The A-Z of avocado farming

From farm to fork: The A-Z of avocado farming
Monica Njoki Thuo 9 hours ago
Dynamite that blew itself up

Dynamite that blew itself up
Nzau Musau 9 hours ago
The Joseph Nyaga that I knew

The Joseph Nyaga that I knew
Michael Ndonye 9 hours ago
How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment
Winnie Makena 1 day ago

More stories

Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

India-US partnership needed to solve big problems, says State Department

By Agencies
India-US partnership needed to solve big problems, says State Department

Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

By Reuters
Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

Everest 'Grows' As China, Nepal Agree New Height

By AFP
Everest 'Grows' As China, Nepal Agree New Height

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

By Reuters
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.