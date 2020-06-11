×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Chinese youth bags UN's prestigious award for promoting water quality

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content] | December 18th 2020 at 19:10:00 GMT +0300

Ren Xiaoyuan, a 29-year-old female Chinese environmentalist, wins the 2020 UN Champions of the Earth Award thanks to her pioneering innovations to boost water quality in rural areas. [Xinhua]

Ren Xiaoyuan, a 29-year-old female Chinese environmentalist, is among seven winners of the 2020 UN Champions of the Earth Award thanks to her pioneering innovations to boost water quality in rural areas.

Ren, founder of MyH20, a digital platform that facilitates civic engagement to improve water quality and bridge access to the commodity in rural China, will benefit from mentorship and funding to scale up her work.

Ren is among youthful trailblazers drawn from all parts of the globe who were recognized by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) for injecting fresh vitality in the green and sustainability agenda.

"The MyH20 network and platform that Xiaoyuan Ren has pioneered addresses the root causes of deteriorating water quality whilst safeguarding water resources in underprivileged communities," said Joakim Harlin, the head of UNEP's Fresh Water Unit.

He said that UNEP has rallied behind innovations like MyH20 that aims to provide a lasting solution to water pollution and scarcity affecting rural communities in large swathes of the developing world.

Raised in Beijing, Ren developed an interest in green issues while in high school and later joined Roots and Shoots, a global youth conservation movement founded by British Primatologist Jane Goodall.

Ren, holder of a dual master's degrees in environmental engineering, technology and policy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, is devoted to help rural communities gain access to clean water.

"Imagine two glasses of water, both looking the same, but one is clean and one could make you sick. How do you choose?" posed Ren whose family lives outside Beijing.

"This is the dilemma facing my grandparents. We are setting out to change that. Water should not be a luxury item," she added.

Ren was inspired to provide solutions to water quality challenges in rural China while conducting research in India where a database covering rural sanitation and quality of the commodity in all public wells is readily available.

A pilot survey conducted through MyH20 platform targeting rural communities in China found that 40 percent were concerned about the quality of drinking water but lacked ability to ascertain it while another 10 percent thought their water was clean while tests demonstrated the opposite.

The MyH20 platform that includes a mobile phone application is operated by a nationwide network of youthful volunteers who are trained on how to test water quality and log the results into the interactive platform.

Likewise, the volunteers also conduct water usage surveys, evaluate the demand for the commodity and the information is mapped to provide a clearer picture of the state of water across rural China.

The MyH20 mobile application is user-friendly and enables rural communities to obtain timely information about water quality as well as solutions that can be adopted to purify the commodity.

It also links rural residents with organizations and companies that specialize in purifying contaminated water sources like wells, rivers or streams.

Ren said that her overarching goal is to provide data-driven solutions to water quality challenges in rural China, improve human and environmental health.

"I will connect data-driven water resources and solutions to thousands of under-privileged communities across China, " said Ren, adding that MyH20 has covered 1,000 villages in 26 Chinese provinces.

Ren said that she is motivated to inspire her peers to take action and heal a planet already reeling from climate change, pollution and habitat loss.

"We work with students studying science, technology, engineering and medicine. They will go on to develop careers in these fields and create solutions to some of the environmental problems they have seen while working with us," said Ren.

She said that the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled data gathering volunteers to scale back on implementation of public works projects aimed at improving access to clean water in rural China.

Ren said she was optimistic her green stewardship will prevail despite the pandemic's shocks adding that she believes it dovetails with ambitious goals outlined in the UN Decade of Ecosystems Restoration 2021-2020.

Related Topics
Ren Xiaoyuan Earth Award
Share this story
Previous article
China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health
Next article
Police probing death of man who killed self

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

English players ‘overwhelmingly in support’ of taking a knee before games
English players ‘overwhelmingly in support’ of taking a knee before games

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

2 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

8 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

8 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment
Winnie Makena 12 hours ago
Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US

Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US
Daniel Wesangula 19 hours ago
Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment
Josphat Thiong'o 19 hours ago
The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 day ago

More stories

China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

By Xinhua [Sponsored Content]
China, AU break ground on landmark project to advance Africa's public health

Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

By Reuters
Female journalist killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

Everest 'Grows' As China, Nepal Agree New Height

By AFP
Everest 'Grows' As China, Nepal Agree New Height

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

By Reuters
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in protest, Palestinians say

Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

By Reuters
Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy

By Reuters
Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.