×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Us charges Kenyan-born militant with researching 9/11-style airplane hijacking

By Reuters | December 17th 2020 at 08:07:43 GMT +0300

U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged a Kenya-born militant with terrorism-related offenses, including conspiring to hijack aircraft for a 9/11-style attack on an American target on behalf of the Somali-based al-Shabaab militant group.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the U.S. Justice Department said that Cholo Abdi Abdullah, aged 30, was arrested in the Philippines in July 2019 and transferred to the United States on Tuesday to face six federal charges related to alleged terrorism.

At a hearing held via electronic link on Wednesday morning, Abdullah told a U.S. magistrate judge he was pleading not guilty to all of the charges. His defense lawyer agreed with the judge that Abdullah should remain in custody pending a hearing in January.

The Justice Department said Abdullah, acting at the direction of an unnamed senior al-Shabaab commander, traveled in 2016 to the Philippines to enroll in a flight school to train for a possible 9/11-style attack.

Read More

The al-Shabaab commander in question was previously responsible for planning a January 2019 attack on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, in which more than 20 people were killed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2019, Abdullah attended the flight school on “various occasions” and ultimately completed tests to obtain a pilot’s license.

While training to be a pilot, Abdullah also researched how to hijack a commercial airlines flight, including how to breach a locked cockpit door from the cabin, they said. He also researched information about the tallest building in an unidentified U.S. city and how to obtain a U.S. visa.

Abdullah faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, but a possible maximum sentence of life.

Related Topics
Hijacking Aircraft Terrorism
Share this story
Previous article
Raila unbowed by Msambweni outcome, says BBI on course
Next article
Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Massacre in jihadist-ravaged northeast Nigeria kills at least 110
Massacre in jihadist-ravaged northeast Nigeria kills at least 110

LATEST STORIES

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate Covid-19
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate Covid-19

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 8 hours ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 8 hours ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 8 hours ago

More stories

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate Covid-19

By Reuters
China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate Covid-19

Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

By Reuters
Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine next week, Pence to receive it Friday

Biden expected to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary

By Reuters
Biden expected to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary

Zoom to expand presence in Singapore, hire hundreds

By Reuters
Zoom to expand presence in Singapore, hire hundreds

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

By Reuters
'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

UN chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

By Reuters
UN chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.