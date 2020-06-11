×
Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia

By Reuters | December 15th 2020 at 08:02:57 GMT +0300

 

A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

“Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters,” the ministry said.

Russia’s investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.

