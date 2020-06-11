×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Brazil rolls out Covid-19 vaccination plan

By Reuters | December 13th 2020 at 09:14:52 GMT +0300

The Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan against Covid-19 on Saturday with an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or about one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021.

In a document sent to the Supreme Court, which had given the government a deadline to draw up the plan, the Health Ministry said 108 million doses will be available for priority vaccination of vulnerable groups that include health workers, elderly people and indigenous communities.

The plan says 70 per cent of the population - or about 148 million of Brazil’s 212 million people - need to be immunized to stop the virus spreading. The current plan covers just about one-third of that goal.

The plan, which says each person will need two doses, does not mention a starting date for vaccination of the population nor does it detail the supplies of vaccines that it will need.

Brazil is in the midst of the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the United States, with more than 180,000 deaths.

Read More

On Thursday, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello pledged to vaccinate Brazil’s entire population against Covid-19 next year.

The government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has been under pressure from state governors and city mayors for failing to prepare in time for mass immunization or secure a diverse enough supply of vaccines.

Brazil reported 43,900 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 686 fatalities from Covid-19, bringing total cases to 6,880,127 and the death toll to 181,123, the ministry said on Saturday.

Although Brazil has an enviable record for national vaccination campaigns and a strong public health system, Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied the gravity of the virus and is a vaccine sceptic who has said he will not take a Covid-19 shot.

He has also said his government will not buy the vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd that will likely be the first to complete late-stage trials in Brazil. AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, and Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen also have vaccines in Phase 3 trials in Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s government is planning to set aside 20 billion reais ($4 billion) from its budget to buy Covid-19 vaccines.

A poll by DataFolha published on Saturday showed that a growing number of Brazilians – 22 per cent - say they are unwilling to take any Covid-19 vaccine, and most said they would not accept one made by China, as Bolsonaro’s comments stoke scepticism.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Brazilian government
Share this story
Previous article
After fires, Australia gets ready for floods
Next article
UN chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate
Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate

LATEST STORIES

FIFA to help run Haiti football federation
FIFA to help run Haiti football federation

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

2 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

3 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

26 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Row threatens to split ACK diocese

Row threatens to split ACK diocese
Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 37 minutes ago
Tamed by Ol Pejeta’s wild charm

Tamed by Ol Pejeta’s wild charm
Peter Muiruri 37 minutes ago
New rules allow apartment buyers to hold title deeds

New rules allow apartment buyers to hold title deeds
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Get your finances ready for 2021

Get your finances ready for 2021
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago

More stories

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

By Reuters
Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

Joseph Safra, Brazil's richest man, dies at 82

By Reuters
Joseph Safra, Brazil's richest man, dies at 82

Biden sets goals to overcome pandemic

By Reuters
Biden sets goals to overcome pandemic

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

By Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

Trump to order priority access to US Covid-19 vaccines for Americans

By Reuters
Trump to order priority access to US Covid-19 vaccines for Americans

Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results

By AFP
Time running out on Trump bid to overturn election results
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.