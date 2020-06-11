×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzanian politician Godbless Lema granted asylum in Canada

By Mwangi Maina | December 10th 2020 at 10:51:10 GMT +0300

Tanzania's former MP, Godbless Lema, has been granted political asylum together with his family in Canada.

The Chadema politician left Nairobi last evening after staying in Kenya for about a month.

The Tanzanian politician, who had served for two terms, was arrested at Ilbissil in Kajiado County in November after he and his family crossed over through the Namanga border fleeing from Tanzania.

Prof.  George Wajackoyah, Lema’s lawyer who confirmed the news to Standard Digital, said that they were grateful to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KHRC) and the Kenyan media for highlighting the issue.

He further thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government for allowing the fiery politician to stay in Kenya.

Read More

‘’Kenya has been held high on improvising human rights of refugees, a departure from the normal routine of expatriation,’’ said Prof. Wajackoyah.

Chadema’s national Chair Freeman Mbowe crossed over to Kenya to see his party colleague off to Canada.

The crackdown on Tanzanian’s opposition was intensified weeks after President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in for a second five-year term.

Godbless Lema was the first politician to flee his country, claiming that Magufuli’s regime was yearning to persecute him politically, after Tanzanian authorities arrested him alongside other opposition politicians after the October 28 election.

Related Topics
Godbless Lema Canada President John Pombe Magufuli
Share this story
Previous article
President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election
Next article
Road to Referendum: BBI team marches to IEBC

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magufuli cracks the Whip
Magufuli cracks the Whip

LATEST STORIES

Why players' effort not enough in racism fight
Why players' effort not enough in racism fight

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 hours ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

29 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 month ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence

SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence
Standard Reporter 2 hours ago
Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year

Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago
Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes

Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago

More stories

President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

By PSCU
President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed

By Reuters
Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed

Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

By Hillary Orinde
Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

By Reuters
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

By Reuters
S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

By Reuters
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.