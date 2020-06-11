Tanzanian politician Godbless Lema granted asylum in Canada

Tanzania's former MP, Godbless Lema, has been granted political asylum together with his family in Canada.

The Chadema politician left Nairobi last evening after staying in Kenya for about a month.

The Tanzanian politician, who had served for two terms, was arrested at Ilbissil in Kajiado County in November after he and his family crossed over through the Namanga border fleeing from Tanzania.

Prof. George Wajackoyah, Lema’s lawyer who confirmed the news to Standard Digital, said that they were grateful to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KHRC) and the Kenyan media for highlighting the issue.

He further thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government for allowing the fiery politician to stay in Kenya.

‘’Kenya has been held high on improvising human rights of refugees, a departure from the normal routine of expatriation,’’ said Prof. Wajackoyah.

Chadema’s national Chair Freeman Mbowe crossed over to Kenya to see his party colleague off to Canada.

The crackdown on Tanzanian’s opposition was intensified weeks after President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in for a second five-year term.

Godbless Lema was the first politician to flee his country, claiming that Magufuli’s regime was yearning to persecute him politically, after Tanzanian authorities arrested him alongside other opposition politicians after the October 28 election.