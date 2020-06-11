President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo following his re-election for a second term in office.

President Kenyatta said the re-election of President Akufo-Addo’s in a hotly contest poll demonstrates the strong confidence and trust the people of Ghana have in his visionary and progressive leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of Ghana,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta added: “I believe, under your visionary and strong leadership, Ghana will certainly consolidated and expand the gains made during your first term in office for the benefit of your people and the African continent.”

President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner after he got 51.6 percent of the votes defeating his main rival, former President John Mahama, who garnered 47.4 percent of the votes cast.

The Kenyan Head of State said he is looking forward to continue working closely with President Akufo-Addo to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Ghana for the benefit of the people of the two countries, as well as to advance the African agenda of a stable, peaceful and progressive continent.

The President wished his Ghanaian counterpart good health and God's favour as he embarks on his second term of service to the people of the West African nation.