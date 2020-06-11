×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru congratulates Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election

By PSCU | December 10th 2020 at 10:27:18 GMT +0300

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo following his re-election for a second term in office.

President Kenyatta said the re-election of President Akufo-Addo’s in a hotly contest poll demonstrates the strong confidence and trust the people of Ghana have in his visionary and progressive leadership.

 “On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of Ghana,” President Kenyatta said.

Read More

President Kenyatta added: “I believe, under your visionary and strong leadership, Ghana will certainly consolidated and expand the gains made during your first term in office for the benefit of your people and the African continent.”

President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner after he got 51.6 percent of the votes defeating his main rival, former President John Mahama, who garnered 47.4 percent of the votes cast.

The Kenyan Head of State said he is looking forward to continue working closely with President Akufo-Addo to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kenya and Ghana for the benefit of the people of the two countries, as well as to advance the African agenda of a stable, peaceful and progressive continent.

The President wished his Ghanaian counterpart good health and God's favour as he embarks on his second term of service to the people of the West African nation.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta President Nana Akufo-Addo Ghana Election
Share this story
Previous article
Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64
Next article
Tanzanian politician Godbless Lema granted asylum in Canada

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

CS unveils rapid commuter trains to JKIA
CS unveils rapid commuter trains to JKIA

LATEST STORIES

Why players' effort not enough in racism fight
Why players' effort not enough in racism fight

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 hours ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

29 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 month ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

Uhuru’s grand plan for reopening of schools

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence

SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence
Standard Reporter 2 hours ago
Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year

Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago
Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes

Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago

More stories

Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed

By Reuters
Corruption case against Jacob Zuma postponed

Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

By Hillary Orinde
Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

By Reuters
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

By Reuters
S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

By Reuters
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Cameroon holds first ever regional elections, separatists vow disruption

By Reuters
Cameroon holds first ever regional elections, separatists vow disruption
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.