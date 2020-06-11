×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

By Hillary Orinde | December 8th 2020 at 13:00:31 GMT +0300

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i holds a diplomatic passport at a past event August 2017. Kenyans with such passports must get prior approval from Somalia's foreign affairs ministry to visit the country. [File, Standard]

Somalia Monday suspended its visa on arrival policy for Kenyan citizens citing the Covid-19 pandemic citing but escalating diplomatic tension with Nairobi.

Relations between Kenya and her eastern neighbour have been frosty over a maritime boundary whose contested geometrical progression from the hinterland could have either country lose or gain oil-rich Indian continental shelf.

Kenyans travelling into Somalia will have to obtain a visa from Somali embassies, the country's Directorate of Immigration and Nationalisation said in a statement.

Kenyan diplomatic passport holders will have to get clearance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mogadishu added.

Read More

The directive takes effect from Sunday, December 13, 2020.

This, the directorate said, is "in line with the federal government's policy of ensuring security, improving migration management and reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection."

 "Any traveller with Kenyan passport that does not adhere to the above policy will be denied entry," added the terse notice.

The visa suspension follows last week's decision by Somalia to expel Kenya's ambassador and recall hers from Nairobi over "continuous" interference in its internal affairs.

Mogadishu held that Nairobi is meddling in its upcoming elections by putting pressure on the regional president of Jubaland, Ahmed Mohamed Islaam Madobe, to walk back on a poll agreement brokered two months ago.

Madobe — a dissident leader of the semi-autonomous state — enjoys a close relationship with Nairobi, something President Mohamed Abdullahi — popularly known as Farmajo — is bitterly opposed to.

Kenya has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the claims as "unsubstantiated allegations".

"Somalia expresses its regrets in the government of Kenya's overt and blatant interferences in the internal and political affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia which has the potential to be a hindrance to the stability, security and development of the entire region," Somali Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji said on Sunday.

"This action is reportedly based on unsubstantiated allegations, namely, 'continued interference in the internal affairs of Somalia',' he added.

In a rejoinder, Kenya said it "respects and upholds the cardinal international principles of self-determination, sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of all countries, and in particular those in Africa."

It added that "It is incumbent that all political actors in Somalia to stay true to their political commitments, avoid distracting actions, but rather engage constructively to ensure timely implementation of the elections calendar".

It was the second time within two years that the two neighbours were recalling their envoys.

In February 2019, Kenya recalled her ambassador Maj. Gen (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo after Mogadishu auctioned the contested oil and gas exploration blocks. Ties were restored in November last year.

In mid-March this year, Somalia suspended khat trading as part of measures to the contain spread of Covid-19 thus starving Kenya of nearly Sh16 million daily revenue from the export of the stimulant.

The maritime dispute is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Related Topics
Hillary Orinde Somalia Kenya Diplomacy Kenya-Somalia Woes
Share this story
Previous article
I can only imagine pain he underwent, Dr Mogusu's mum says
Next article
World Cup 2022 qualifying draw in full

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hold talks with health workers urgently to end painful strike
Hold talks with health workers urgently to end painful strike

LATEST STORIES

Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans
Somalia revokes visa on arrival for Kenyans

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

21 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

27 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

29 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

29 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

Macharia Kamau 13 hours ago
Is 2020 darkest year for retiring workers?

Is 2020 darkest year for retiring workers?
Wainaina Wambu 13 hours ago
Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar

Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar
XN Iraki 13 hours ago
Senator’s 21 hour date that ended in ICU

Senator’s 21 hour date that ended in ICU
Paul Ogemba 13 hours ago

More stories

One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

By Reuters
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election

S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

By Reuters
S.Africa urges quarantine after 'super-spreader' student parties

Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

By Reuters
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis

Cameroon holds first ever regional elections, separatists vow disruption

By Reuters
Cameroon holds first ever regional elections, separatists vow disruption

South Africa fears virus comeback as cluster outbreaks flare

By AFP
South Africa fears virus comeback as cluster outbreaks flare

Demand for S.African 'superfood' blueberries booming

By AFP
Demand for S.African 'superfood' blueberries booming
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.