×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

By Reuters | December 7th 2020 at 16:08:21 GMT +0300

Pope Francis holds weekly audience at the Vatican, December 2, 2020. [Vatican Media, Handout via Reuters]

Pope Francis will make the first visit by a pope to Iraq next March, the Vatican said on Monday, a risky four-day trip that has eluded his predecessors.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, who turns 84 next week, will visit the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.

The trip, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, is planned for March 5-8, Bruni said.

“The programme of the journey will be made known in due course, and will take into consideration the evolution of the worldwide health emergency,” Bruni said in statement.

Read More

It will be the pope’s first overseas trip since November 2019. Trips planned for this year were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Vatican source said one of the aims of the trip was to comfort Christians who, amid wars and conflicts, have been forced to flee from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter that the trip “will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity.”

Iraq is home to many different eastern rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox.

Iraq’s small Christian population of several hundred thousand suffered particular hardships when Islamic State militants controlled large parts of the country between 2014 and 2017. Christians have mostly recovered freedom to worship, especially in parts of northern Iraq since those jihadists were pushed out.

Many fear further upheaval in Iraq would hit them hard as a minority, however, and still look to migrate.

In June of 2019, Francis told members of charities that help Christians in the Middle East that whenever he contemplated the problems of the region, he had the “constant thought” of visiting Iraq.

He had hoped to make the trip this year but his plans were scuppered first by security concerns and then by the pandemic.

In 2000, the late Pope John Paul II wanted to visit the ancient Iraqi city of Ur, traditionally held to be the birthplace of Abraham, the father of all three of the great monotheistic religions - Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

It was to have been the first leg of a three-step pilgrimage to Iraq, Egypt and Israel.

But negotiations with the government of then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein broke down and he was unable to go.

John Paul, who later died in 2005, instead held what the Vatican called a “virtual pilgrimage” to Ur in the Vatican and later that year visited Egypt and Israel.

Related Topics
Pope Francis Iraq
Share this story
Previous article
Couple storm church to demand back their contributions
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fight against Covid-19 top agenda as Uhuru meets Italian counterpart
Fight against Covid-19 top agenda as Uhuru meets Italian counterpart

LATEST STORIES

Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March
Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

21 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

29 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Do you have an overactive bladder?

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Nancy Nzalambi 6 hours ago
The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection

The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection
Killiad Sinide 7 hours ago
Ruto's road to Damascus

Ruto's road to Damascus
Nzau Musau 16 hours ago
BBI role that may revive careers of former MPs

BBI role that may revive careers of former MPs
Wainaina Ndung'u 16 hours ago

More stories

Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub

By Reuters
Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub

Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

By Reuters
Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

By Reuters
Biden plans scaled-back inauguration to avoid spreading coronavirus in crowds

US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

By Reuters
US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis

US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

By Reuters
US House Democrats adopt mobile internet voting for leadership contests

Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees

By Mirror
Two passenger jets grounded in India after being attacked by enormous swarm of bees
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.