×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

'On a knife edge': Britain and EU in last-ditch trade talks

By Reuters | December 7th 2020 at 10:11:36 GMT +0300

Pro-EU demonstrator Steve Bray props banners outside the conference centre in Westminster where trade talks between the UK and the EU continue in London, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. With less than one month to go before the UK exits the EU's economic orbit, talks are continuing, and UK officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal. [AP]

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, with probably just days left for negotiators to avert a chaotic parting of ways at the end of the year.

Ireland's prime minister, whose country would face more economic pain than any of the other 26 EU member states in the case of a "no deal", cautioned against over-optimism, putting the chances of an agreement at only 50-50.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke over the weekend to get their teams back to the negotiating table after talks stalled on three thorny issues.

They are due to hold another call on Monday evening in the hope that, by then, stubborn differences over fishing rights in UK waters, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes will have narrowed.

Read More

The Guardian newspaper reported after talks resumed on Sunday that there had been "a major breakthrough" on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, leaving only a wrestle over how closely Britain should hew to EU environmental, social and labour standards over time to ensure a level playing field.

A British government source said there had been no breakthrough on fishing rights on Sunday.

EU officials did not immediately comment on the report.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was not optimistic.

"My sense, having spoken to some of the key principals here, is that it is a very challenging issue to resolve, particularly around the level playing field ... Things are on a knife edge here and it is serious," he told national broadcaster RTE.

Since Britain formally left the EU on Jan. 31, negotiators have missed several deadlines for a deal with the world's largest trading bloc before a status quo transition period ends on Dec. 31.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier will brief EU countries' ambassadors to Brussels on the state of play early on Monday and talks are expected to continue through the day ahead of another check-in by Johnson and von der Leyen.

If there is no deal, a five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and its former EU partners grapple with the severe economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back-up vaccine plan

Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's commissioner on the EU's executive, said the next 48 hours were "very crucial", but even if negotiators fail to reach an accord the two sides will still have to discuss their future relationship in the new year.

"So it doesn't go away: there has to be an agreement, there has to be a settlement," she told the Newstalk Radio podcast.

Even with a deal, there will be major disruption to the movement of goods and people because from new year's day Britain will sit outside the EU's single market and customs union.

There will be more elaborate checks at borders, leading to delays in supplies affecting a range of industries, particularly those that rely on just-in-time deliveries.

The Observer newspaper reported that, under UK government contingency plans, tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses could be flown from Belgium by military aircraft to avoid delays at ports caused by Brexit.

The British government declined to comment on the report, but farming minister George Eustice told Sky News the end of the UK's transition period would not disrupt vaccine supplies.

"A huge amount of work has gone on to maintain the flow of goods at the border ... and we've also got contingency plans in place, including a government-procured ferry that's on standby and of course the option, should it be needed, to use air freight too," he said.

Related Topics
Britain European Union Brexit Brexit Deal UK
Share this story
Previous article
Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
Next article
Pogba explains how he wants Man United to play under Solskjaer

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal
UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal

LATEST STORIES

KNUN: We'll strike until nurses who died of Covi-19 are compensated
KNUN: We'll strike until nurses who died of Covi-19 are compensated

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

28 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Do you have an overactive bladder?

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection

The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection
Killiad Sinide 2 hours ago
Ruto's road to Damascus

Ruto's road to Damascus
Nzau Musau 11 hours ago
Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes

Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes
Mercy Adhiambo 11 hours ago

More stories

Britain gets ready for rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

By Reuters
Britain gets ready for rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

By Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

By Reuters
Britain and EU to resume talks in final push for Brexit trade deal

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

By Reuters
Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

By Reuters
Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters
In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.