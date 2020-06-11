×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, latest in Trump's inner circle

By Reuters | December 7th 2020 at 09:03:20 GMT +0300

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. [Reuter, Jonathan Ernst]

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, prompting one state legislature to close for a week after Giuliani visited to try to persuade lawmakers to help reverse Trump’s election defeat.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump said, using a term for COVID-19 that has drawn backlash.

Giuliani tweeted his thanks to “friends and followers” Sunday evening for their concern about him. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Giuliani was at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and one said he had been admitted for treatment. The hospital did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Read More

Giuliani has been spearheading Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits. Both Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud.

State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

Giuliani visited Georgia on Thursday, where he urged state lawmakers to intervene to overturn Biden’s victory in the state, after making similar pleas in Michigan on Wednesday and Arizona on Monday.

After news of Giuliani’s test, the Arizona state legislature said it would close both chambers this week out of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.” Giuliani met with about a dozen Republican lawmakers there last week.

The Trump campaign released a statement from the president’s legal team Sunday evening saying Giuliani had tested negative just before his trip to the three states.

“Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement said. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Guidelines.”

It said other members of the president’s legal team “who are defined as having had close contact” will follow their doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines about self-isolation and testing.

Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials’ advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has soared to record levels in the United States as winter approaches.

Giuliani, who developed an international profile as “America’s Mayor” for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, has faced mounting legal troubles during the Trump administration.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been investigating Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine, and two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been charged with campaign finance violations.

Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

Related Topics
US President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Covid-19 in the US
Share this story
Previous article
Britain gets ready for rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week
Next article
State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

‘Trump’ lessons for the next Kenyan president
‘Trump’ lessons for the next Kenyan president

LATEST STORIES

Parkinson’s slowed down my once robust life into a crawl
Parkinson’s slowed down my once robust life into a crawl

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

28 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Do you have an overactive bladder?

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Nancy Nzalambi 46 minutes ago
The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection

The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection
Killiad Sinide 1 hour ago
Ruto's road to Damascus

Ruto's road to Damascus
Nzau Musau 10 hours ago
Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes

Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes
Mercy Adhiambo 10 hours ago

More stories

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

By Reuters
Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

By Reuters
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims at rally for U.S. senators in Georgia

Trump campaign files election lawsuit in Georgia, suffers more legal defeats

By Reuters
Trump campaign files election lawsuit in Georgia, suffers more legal defeats

Trump unveils Sh23bn fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

By Reuters
Trump unveils Sh23bn fundraising haul after election in effort to overturn result

Trump spy chief labels China biggest threat to freedom since World War Two

By Reuters
Trump spy chief labels China biggest threat to freedom since World War Two

US states plan to sue Facebook next week: sources

By Reuters
US states plan to sue Facebook next week: sources
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.