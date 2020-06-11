×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

By Reuters | December 6th 2020 at 09:28:19 GMT +0300

A demonstrator holds an umbrella and a sign reading "For your safety you will have no more freedoms" during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. [Reuters, Gonzalo Fuentes]

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law.

The police fired back volleys of tear gas and made repeated charges at groups of troublemakers for close to three hours. One group of anarchists ransacked the branch office of a bank, throwing piles of paperwork onto a fire outside.

It marked the second consecutive weekend of unrest in Paris, provoked by recent episodes of police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron’s security plans, which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

Rallies also took place in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and other French cities.

Thousands of people had begun marching peacefully in Paris, waving banners that read “France, land of police rights” and “Withdrawal of the security law”, when the clashes erupted between police and ‘Black Bloc’ anarchists.

Read More

Paris police said that some 500 “casseurs” - which translates as hoodlums or rioters - had infiltrated the protest, according to BFM TV. Thirty arrests had been made by 1700 GMT, the force added.

A firefighter runs past a burning car during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. [Reuters, Gonzalo Fuentes]

France has been hit by a wave of street protests after the government introduced a security bill in parliament that set out to increase its surveillance tools and restrict rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online.

The bill was part of Macron’s drive to get tougher on law and order ahead of elections in 2022. His government also said the police needed to be better protected from online hate.

Backlash

But the draft legislation provoked a public backlash.

The beating of a Black man, music producer Michel Zecler, by several police officers in late November intensified anger. That incident came to light after closed-circuit television and mobile phone footage circulated online.

In a U-turn earlier this week, Macron’s ruling party said it would rewrite the article that curbs rights to circulate images of police officers. But many opponents say that is not enough.

“We’re heading towards an increasingly significant limitation of freedoms. There is no justification,” said Paris resident Karine Shebabo.

Another protester, Xavier Molenat, said: “France has this habit of curbing freedoms while preaching their importance to others.”

Macron acknowledged on Friday that people of colour were more likely to be stopped by police for ID checks than whites. He said an online platform would be created for citizens to log unwarranted searches.

The president’s remarks drew a furious response from police unions on Saturday. Alliance Police called Macron’s comments shameful and denied the force was racist. The Alternative Police union threatened to halt random checks.

Related Topics
Share this story
Previous article
Higher blood sugar tied to Covid-19 death risk- study
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Four lessons from failing in business
Four lessons from failing in business

LATEST STORIES

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law
Violence erupts during Paris protest against Macron's security law

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

19 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

25 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

27 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

27 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Four lessons from failing in business

Four lessons from failing in business
Pauline Muindi 58 minutes ago
Revealed: The good, the bad and ugly of Kenya since 2010

Revealed: The good, the bad and ugly of Kenya since 2010
Dominic Omondi and Awal Mohammed 58 minutes ago
This nurse knows what it really means to be diabetic

This nurse knows what it really means to be diabetic
Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine

No word yet when Kenya will roll out Covid-19 vaccine
Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago

More stories

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

By Reuters
Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters
In world first, UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American

By Reuters
Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American

Don’t plan any trip, Polish PM warns citizens as Covid-19 cases soar

By AFP
Don’t plan any trip, Polish PM warns citizens as Covid-19 cases soar

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

By Reuters
Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

By Reuters
Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.