×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Survivors of Nigeria massacre recount a tale of horror

By AFP | December 3rd 2020 at 01:08:54 GMT +0300

Mourners in Zabarmari attend the funeral of 43 farm workers killed by jihadists. [AFP]

For several days, the killers lived peaceably among their future victims, sharing their dormitories and eating their food.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, they took out their guns, rounded up the people like cattle and slaughtered them one by one.

This was the nightmare recounted by survivors of a massacre that unfolded in the rice fields of northeastern Nigeria on Saturday.

The bloodbath set a new standard of brutality in Boko Haram's 11-year-old jihadist insurgency.

Read More

Seventy-six people died, according to the authorities. Many were impoverished farm workers who were tied up before their throats were slit.

A traumatised survivor aged 24, who can be called Abdul, said the murderers posed as labourers who had come to the fields in Koshobe, Borno state, to do seasonal work.

"I ran errands for them, getting them food and washing their plates," said Abdul, who came with hundreds of others from Kebbi, a poor region 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away.

Around 40 jihadists were involved in the massacre, according to survivors.

'Ploy'

In the early afternoon of Saturday, they took out their guns and herded about 60 workers in front of an abandoned building, said Abdul.

"They separated the aged (from) the rest of us and said we should take turns to pay homage to their leader who was in the house," he said.

"But it was only a ploy because whoever went in never came out."

"At a point one of the insurgents guarding us told us that we were being slaughtered and asked us to flee," he said. "I was one of the few lucky ones."

As he fled, he witnessed the unbearable: "The assailants then went on a killing spree, seizing workers on rice fields, tying them up and slitting their throats."

It appears that the jihadists also targeted workers who were from the nearby village of Zabarmari, even though the village had a protection deal with Boko Haram.

Bello Muhammad's younger brother Ali, aged 20, was among those killed.

"They asked who among them was from Zabarmari and my brother immediately stepped forward and was asked to enter the house where he was slaughtered," he said, recounting what was said to him by a witness.

"There was an agreement that the jihadists would never attack Zabarmari residents, which was why Ali was quick to step forward, thinking he would be spared."

Forty-three corpses were found in the building, and 33 have been found in the rice fields. More, it is feared, have yet to be discovered.

Search for bodies

Teams continued the search for bodies on Tuesday, plodding through the expansive marshland on foot, trudging behind tractors.

"It is a tiring job because regular vehicles can't move in the difficult terrain because they will definitely get stuck," said Abdullahi Umar, a member of the search team.

He described the search as "dangerous" because Boko Haram operates in the area, which has footpaths that link to its haven in the Sambisa forest.

At least 36,000 people have been killed and two million displaced since the jihadists launched their bloody campaign in northeast Nigeria in 2009.

The UN, in an early account of the latest massacre, said that the assailants arrived by motorbike, and gave a preliminary death toll, since retracted of 110.

It has not been ruled out that several groups may have taken part.

On Tuesday, Boko Haram said it was "responsible for what happened around Maiduguri in recent days... especially in Zabarmari."

The killing, it said, was in retaliation for the death of one of its members who had been arrested by villagers and handed over to the authorities.

Related Topics
Nigeria Nigeria Massacre Boko Haram Terrorism
Share this story
Previous article
Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria

LATEST STORIES

Survivors of Nigeria massacre recount a tale of horror
Survivors of Nigeria massacre recount a tale of horror

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

16 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

21 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

24 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

24 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand
Dominic Omondi 26 minutes ago
Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult

Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult
Kalangi Kiambati 1 hour ago
Managing your career in uncertain times

Managing your career in uncertain times
Hustle Team 9 hours ago
How to effectively drive away your customers

How to effectively drive away your customers
Peter Theuri 10 hours ago

More stories

Demand for S.African 'superfood' blueberries booming

By AFP
Demand for S.African 'superfood' blueberries booming

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

By Reuters
Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Eswatini PM moved to South Africa for Covid-19 treatment

By AFP
Eswatini PM moved to South Africa for Covid-19 treatment

Nigerian farm massacre: What we know

By AFP
Nigerian farm massacre: What we know

Tigray leader vows to fight on after Abiy declares victory

By AFP
Tigray leader vows to fight on after Abiy declares victory

Mali, foreign military bases attacked in north

By AFP
Mali, foreign military bases attacked in north
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.