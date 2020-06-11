×
Japan Nike ad on bullying, racism sparks hot online response

By Reuters | December 2nd 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

A video ad from Nike Japan against bullying and racism that features biracial athletes and other minorities, such as those of Korean descent, has prompted a sharp online response including calls to boycott the company.

Japan has traditionally prided itself on being racially homogeneous, although successful mixed-race athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka (pictured) are challenging that image.

The commercial, “Keep Moving: Yourself, the Future,” released on Nov 30, shows several teen girls bullied in school over their race or other differences, but who ultimately find confidence through soccer prowess.

One scene features a girl whose father is Black surrounded by fellow students, squealing and pulling her hair.

The video, viewed 14.1 million times on Nike Japan’s Twitter feed by noon (0300 GMT) Wednesday, had racked up 63,000 likes but also a cascade of critical comments from many who vowed never to buy Nike products again.

“Nowadays, you often see one or two people of different nationalities going to school perfectly peacefully. The one that’s prejudiced is Nike,” wrote one user named “hira1216”.

Another asked, “Is it so much fun to blame Japan?”

Although Japanese sports fans have celebrated Osaka, who counts Nike as a sponsor and makes a cameo appearance in the ad, she was once depicted as a cartoon character by another sponsor, Nissin, with pale hair and light brown hair, while a comedy duo said she “needed some bleach”.

Nike Japan was not immediately able to comment on the response, but said on its website it believes in the transformative nature of sports.

“We have long listened to minority voices, supported and spoken for causes that fit our values,” it added.

“We believe sports have the power to show what a better world looks like, to bring people together and encourage action in their respective communities.”

Lukaku double in 3-2 win at Glabdach keeps Inter hopes alive
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

15 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

21 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

23 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

23 days ago

I quit my job to compete with former employer

Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
Italian nun who died 100 years ago on journey to sainthood

Phares Mutembei 3 hours ago
Henry Rotich: I was fixed

Kamau Muthoni 10 hours ago
Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy

By Reuters
Cambodia ready to welcome 'world's loneliest elephant'

By AFP
Thai protesters challenge king's military command

By Reuters
Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel

By AFP
Iran's top nuclear scientist stayed in shadows but his work was uncovered

By Reuters
China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

By AFP
