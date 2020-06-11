×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rising Covid-19 infections could see vaccines used in US before Christmas

By Reuters | December 1st 2020 at 09:21:12 GMT +0300

California’s governor said on Monday the state was at a “tipping point” in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide turn to increasingly aggressive measures to hold back the latest surge.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he may clamp new “stay-at-home” orders on California’s roughly 40 million residents in the face of infections and hospitalizations that are still rising weeks before emergency vaccines are predicted for release.

“(California) has worked hard to prepare for a surge - but we can’t sustain the record high cases we’re seeing,” Newsom said on Twitter. “Current projections show CA will run out of current ICU beds before Christmas Eve.

The governor told reporters discussions were underway among state health officials over the potential stay-at-home order. He expects to issue a decision in the next day or two.

Read More

Last week he ordered a daily curfew barring social gatherings and other non-essential activities across most of the state between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily.

Newsom, who has largely banned indoor dining in the state, has apologized after photos surfaced of the first-term Democrat eating dinner with 11 other people, including a prominent lobbyist, at a French restaurant near Napa. None wore masks.

More than 4.2 million new COVID-19 infections and 36,000 COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the United States in November, according to a Reuters tally. Hospitalizations are at a pandemic high and deaths the most in six months.

Nearly 93,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 11% from last week and double the number reported a month ago, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county public health reports.

Americans who have endured eight months of restrictions, lockdown and business closures in the face of the pandemic are pinning their hopes on vaccines developed by drug companies Pfizer Inc and Moderna that are awaiting U.S. government approval for emergency use.

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said Pfizer’s medication could be authorized and shipped within days of a Dec. 10 meeting of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration.

Moderna’s vaccine could follow a week later, Azar said, after the company announced on Monday it would apply for emergency authorization both in the U.S. and Europe.

“So we could be seeing both of these vaccines out and getting into people’s arms before Christmas,” Azar said on CBS’ “This Morning.”

Health officials in many states say that even after the vaccines are approved the rollout to Americans nationwide could be slowed by shortages of personal protective equipment and other factors.

The non-partisan Government Accountability Office reported on Monday that some diagnostic test kits and accompanying reagents, as well as PPE are hard to come by “due to a supply chain with limited domestic production and high global demand.”

In Los Angeles, health officials on Friday banned all public and private gatherings for at least three weeks and urged residents to stay home as much as possible.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered all elective surgeries to cease in one county and told hospitals statewide to plan on increasing their capacity by 50% if necessary or set up and staff field hospitals.

“Hospital capacity is the top concern,” Cuomo said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that as of Saturday he was re-tightening the limit on most outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Murphy, who has brought back a series of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks, also said all indoor youth and adult sports will be put on hold from Dec. 5 through Jan. 2, 2021, also with exemptions.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Shephardson in Washington, D.C., Peter Szekely Maria Caspani, Jonathan Allen and Barbara Goldberg in New York, Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Tom Brown

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Coronavirus Vaccines US California
Share this story
Previous article
New coronavirus symptom as doctors warn 'strange sensation in nose' could be early sign
Next article
Mozzart Bet donates ICU equipment to hospitals

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns
US coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns

LATEST STORIES

Water project boosts food security in dry land
Water project boosts food security in dry land

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 51 minutes ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 51 minutes ago
My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 1 hour ago

More stories

Rapist collapses in pain as he's publicly whipped 146 times as punishment

By Mirror
Rapist collapses in pain as he's publicly whipped 146 times as punishment

Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

By Reuters
Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

By Reuters
Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

By Reuters
Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

African envoys due to meet Ethiopian PM as war ultimatum expires

By Reuters
African envoys due to meet Ethiopian PM as war ultimatum expires

Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate

By Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.