×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rapist collapses in pain as he's publicly whipped 146 times as punishment

By Mirror | December 1st 2020 at 08:48:45 GMT +0300

Public whipping is a common punishment for violating Islamic law in Aceh, Indonesia [AFP via Getty Images]

Dramatic pictures show a rapist collapsing in pain after being whipped 146 times in public.

The 19-year-old abuser begged for mercy as he received the brutal punishment in Idi Rayeuk, East Aceh, Indonesia.

After collapsing, the man was briefly treated by a medic before the flogging was restarted by a member of the Sharia police.

The teenager was arrested earlier this year on charges of molesting and raping a child, according to reports.

Public flogging is a common punishment for heinous criminals who violate Islamic law in the ultra-conservative province of Aceh.

Read More

Ivan Nanhhar Alavi, an official from the East Aceh prosecutor’s office, told reporters that “the maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent”.

Earlier this year, a child rapist was whipped until he collapsed and will be lashed again once his wounds recover.

The man, named only has Roni, was due to be hit 169 times but collapsed after 52. Medical examiners ruled that he was unfit to continue.

Officials in the ultra-conservative Indonesian city of Banda Aceh have pledged that he will be given the rest of the punishment after recovering.

Roni had already served six months in jail before the beating was carried out, which had reduced his sentence from 175 to 169 - one for each month behind bars.

After he was lashed 52 times, he was found on his back with heavy blisters.

If he continued and was hit by the same beating, the blood vessels could burst and bleed," one of the medics told  IDN Times.

"It is better if we postpone it until the recovery is good and the convict can be punished again."

Related Topics
Rape Punishment Whipping
Share this story
Previous article
Frappart to become first female referee to officiate men's Champions League game
Next article
Malaria death toll to exceed Covid-19's in sub-Saharan Africa: WHO

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US cannot shield Trump from rape accuser's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
US cannot shield Trump from rape accuser's defamation lawsuit, judge rules

LATEST STORIES

Water project boosts food security in dry land
Water project boosts food security in dry land

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 51 minutes ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 51 minutes ago
My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 1 hour ago

More stories

Rising Covid-19 infections could see vaccines used in US before Christmas

By Reuters
Rising Covid-19 infections could see vaccines used in US before Christmas

Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

By Reuters
Iranian TV says weapon used in scientist's killing was made in Israel

Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

By Reuters
Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

By Reuters
Former head of US election security calls Trump team fraud allegations 'farcical'

African envoys due to meet Ethiopian PM as war ultimatum expires

By Reuters
African envoys due to meet Ethiopian PM as war ultimatum expires

Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate

By Reuters
Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.