Rapist collapses in pain as he's publicly whipped 146 times as punishment

Public whipping is a common punishment for violating Islamic law in Aceh, Indonesia [AFP via Getty Images]

Dramatic pictures show a rapist collapsing in pain after being whipped 146 times in public.

The 19-year-old abuser begged for mercy as he received the brutal punishment in Idi Rayeuk, East Aceh, Indonesia.

After collapsing, the man was briefly treated by a medic before the flogging was restarted by a member of the Sharia police.

The teenager was arrested earlier this year on charges of molesting and raping a child, according to reports.

Public flogging is a common punishment for heinous criminals who violate Islamic law in the ultra-conservative province of Aceh.

Ivan Nanhhar Alavi, an official from the East Aceh prosecutor’s office, told reporters that “the maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent”.

Earlier this year, a child rapist was whipped until he collapsed and will be lashed again once his wounds recover.

The man, named only has Roni, was due to be hit 169 times but collapsed after 52. Medical examiners ruled that he was unfit to continue.

Officials in the ultra-conservative Indonesian city of Banda Aceh have pledged that he will be given the rest of the punishment after recovering.

Roni had already served six months in jail before the beating was carried out, which had reduced his sentence from 175 to 169 - one for each month behind bars.

After he was lashed 52 times, he was found on his back with heavy blisters.

If he continued and was hit by the same beating, the blood vessels could burst and bleed," one of the medics told IDN Times.

"It is better if we postpone it until the recovery is good and the convict can be punished again."