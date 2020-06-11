×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mali, foreign military bases attacked in north

By AFP | December 1st 2020 at 07:50:48 GMT +0300

France has more than 5,000 troops in the Sahel region as part of its anti-jihadist campaign. [AFP]

Suspected militants attacked several Malian and foreign military bases with mortars and rockets in the north of the country on Monday, military sources said.

No casualties were immediately reported in the attacks on Menaka, Gao and Kidal in what appeared to be a rare attempt at a coordinated assault on foreign forces operating in the troubled west African country.

"There were no casualties, but there was some material damage," an Malian military official told AFP.

Mali is struggling with an Islamist insurgency that first erupted in the north but has since spread to the centre of the country and spilled over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Read More

French military forces have around 5,000 troops in the Sahel as part of their anti-jihadist Operation Barkane, and thousands UN peacekeepers are also operating in Mali.

The European Takuba task force also includes special operations troops from several countries that advise and assist Malian forces.

"The terrorists tried unsuccessfully to carry out a coordinated action against the camps of Barkhane, the UN peacekeepers, against the European force Takuba and against the Malian army in Gao, Menaka, and Kidal," a foreign military official said.

"The situation is under control."

French Barkhane forces are stationed in all three camps.

"Indirect fire" targeted the camps, French army spokesman Colonel Frederic Barbry said, adding that no French personnel or materiel were damaged.

A source within the UN mission in Kidal reported a dozen mortar shells "which did not cause casualties, but the damage is being assessed".

The attack on Kidal was preceded by a group of men on motorcycles riding around the camp before dawn, a camp security officer said.

"It was after they passed by that there was fire from rockets and machine guns. There were no deaths but there was significant material damage," he said.

Northern Mali is one of the epicentres of violence and jihadist attacks since 2012, despite the presence of thousands of UN, foreign and French forces.

Jihadists once controlled northern Mali and were routed in the French military operation but they have since regrouped. Large stretches of the country remain outside of government control.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have had to flee their homes because of the fighting which has also enflamed ethnic tensions and clashes.

Related Topics
Mali Jihad Terrorism France
Share this story
Previous article
Tigray leader vows to fight on after Abiy declares victory
Next article
Biden wins in Arizona, Wisconsin certified, further cementing Trump loss

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Al-Shabaab's Sh3 billion tax collection web in Somalia
Al-Shabaab's Sh3 billion tax collection web in Somalia

LATEST STORIES

Cop in student killing case held for a week
Cop in student killing case held for a week

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 24 minutes ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 24 minutes ago
Sh60b Nairobi expressway to be completed early

Sh60b Nairobi expressway to be completed early
Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Report: Aids kills 57 people a day

Report: Aids kills 57 people a day
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago

More stories

Tigray leader vows to fight on after Abiy declares victory

By AFP
Tigray leader vows to fight on after Abiy declares victory

Wounded flood hospitals after Ethiopia PM declares Tigray victory

By AFP
Wounded flood hospitals after Ethiopia PM declares Tigray victory

Massacre in jihadist-ravaged northeast Nigeria kills at least 110

By AFP
Massacre in jihadist-ravaged northeast Nigeria kills at least 110

Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria

By AFP
Boko Haram kills at least 43 farm workers in Nigeria

Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

By Reuters
Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

By Reuters
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.