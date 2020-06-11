×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cambodia ready to welcome 'world's loneliest elephant'

By AFP | November 30th 2020 at 12:36:22 GMT +0300

An elephant named "Kaavan," who waiting to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, walks at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. [AP]

An elephant dubbed the "world's loneliest" was set to land in Cambodia on Monday from Pakistan, headed for a sanctuary housing three potential mates, an official said.

The case of Kaavan -- an overweight, 36-year-old bull elephant -- sparked global uproar from animal rights groups, who petitioned for his move from an Islamabad zoo accused of substandard care and conditions.

His cause was boosted by a spirited social media campaign by American singer Cher, who travelled to Pakistan to see him off.

"Cambodia is ready to welcome Kaavan," deputy environment minister Neth Pheaktra told AFP Monday.

Read More

The elephant is expected to land in tourist hotspot Siem Reap around 2 pm (0700 GMT), before being transported to neighbouring province Oddar Meanchey where a wildlife sanctuary awaits him.

"We expect to breed Kaavan with local elephants -- this is an effort to conserve the genetic fold," the minister said, adding that the sanctuary also houses three female elephants.

Dubbed the world's loneliest elephant by the press, Kaavan was the only Asian elephant in Pakistan.

But the conditions at the Islamabad zoo were so bad that a judge in May ordered that all the animals be moved.

A team of vets and experts from Four Paws, an Austria-based animal welfare group, has spent months working with Kaavan to get him ready for the trip -- a complicated process due to his size and the amount of food needed en route.

The elephant also had to be taught to enter the massive metal crate that was placed in a cargo plane for the seven-hour flight.

But "Kaavan quickly gained confidence in us and made great progress in a short time", said Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil in a statement Monday.

Superstar Cher is expected in Cambodia to be part of Kaavan's welcome entourage.

Related Topics
Kaavan Pakistan Cambodia Elephant
Share this story
Previous article
Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal future
Next article
Stock exchange CEO resigns over system failure

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trade between Kenya and Pakistan hits Sh100b annually
Trade between Kenya and Pakistan hits Sh100b annually

LATEST STORIES

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrested
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrested

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

13 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

19 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

21 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When a simple stretch can break your bones

When a simple stretch can break your bones
Mactilda Mbenywe 3 hours ago
Artificial melanin: New-age hair dye

Artificial melanin: New-age hair dye
Killiad Sinide 5 hours ago
Gout, the ‘mature-people’ disease that is now creeping to the young

Gout, the ‘mature-people’ disease that is now creeping to the young
Graham Kajilwa 5 hours ago
Why Kenya is worst place to be as child with cancer

Why Kenya is worst place to be as child with cancer
Gatonye Gathura 5 hours ago

More stories

Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy

By Reuters
Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy

Thai protesters challenge king's military command

By Reuters
Thai protesters challenge king's military command

Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel

By AFP
Suicide car bomb kills 26 Afghan security personnel

Iran's top nuclear scientist stayed in shadows but his work was uncovered

By Reuters
Iran's top nuclear scientist stayed in shadows but his work was uncovered

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

By AFP
China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rocks

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

By Reuters
Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.