Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says U.S. State Department

By Reuters | November 29th 2020 at 09:33:04 GMT +0300

Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear.

“At 10:13 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara,” the State Department said in the post on Sunday.

Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopian soldiers have previously fired rockets at Eritrea, and the post urged Americans to “remain situationally aware of the ongoing conflict in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia.”

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Eritrean government or Tigrayan forces for comment.

On Saturday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that federal forces had taken control of Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, within hours of launching an offensive there.

The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party whose fight against the government began on Nov. 4, said it was withdrawing from Mekelle. The TPLF regards Eritrea, which has warm relations with Abiy, as an archenemy.

Previous article
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says
Next article
Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

12 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

18 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

20 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

20 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

Investment goals for all ages

Investment goals for all ages
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Networking: How to remain authentic to your connections

Networking: How to remain authentic to your connections
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
Study: People put in more effort, hours working from home

Study: People put in more effort, hours working from home
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
EX-CBK man says he was sacrificed over Goldenberg

EX-CBK man says he was sacrificed over Goldenberg
Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago

Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

By Reuters
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

Mayor of Zimbabwe capital arrested over graft allegations

By AFP
Mayor of Zimbabwe capital arrested over graft allegations

Senegal's coronavirus success divides experts

By AFP
Senegal's coronavirus success divides experts

South Africa's Zuma still popular despite graft scandals

By AFP
South Africa's Zuma still popular despite graft scandals

Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

By AFP
Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

By AFP
Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict
