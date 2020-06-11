×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

In fresh blow to Trump, US court rejects Pennsylvania election case

By Reuters | November 28th 2020 at 08:43:46 GMT +0300

A woman holds a placard after media announced that Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election in, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. [Reuters]

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by US President Donald Trump’s campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to Trump’s bid to overturn the November 3 election.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” wrote Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel.

“Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” wrote Bibas, who was nominated by Trump.

The Trump campaign and its supporters have tried and failed to convince judges of election irregularities in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all critical to Biden’s victory.

Read More

“Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” said the appeals court opinion.

“On to SCOTUS!” wrote Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign attorney, on Twitter after the ruling, referring to a planned appeal to the US Supreme Court. “The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud.”

Pennsylvania certified Biden, who won the state by 80,000 votes, as its winner this week. Under Pennsylvania law, the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all of the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede to his Democratic rival and continues to claim, without evidence, widespread voter fraud.

But as his legal challenges to the results fail, Trump said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden when it meets on Dec. 14, the closest he has come to conceding the election.

On Monday, Trump’s administration cleared the way Biden to transition to the White House, giving him access to briefings and funding even as Trump vowed to continue fighting the election results.

Biden won the election 306-232 in electoral votes, including Pennsylvania’s 20. Even if Trump overturned the outcome in Pennsylvania, he would still need to reverse the result in at least two other states to remain as president.

Time running out

While Trump and his supporters continue to wage legal battles, time is running out as states as states have until December 8 to resolve election disputes.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, US, November 26, 2020. [Reuters]

Legal experts have said the cases have no chance of success and may be aimed at undermining confidence in the election. Polls have showed a majority of Republicans believe Trump won the election and many believe the election was tainted, despite a lack of evidence.

Soon after Friday’s ruling, Trump posted a video from Newsmax on Twitter about alleged voter fraud in Nevada.

The Trump campaign filed the Pennsylvania case earlier this month, saying that county election officials had treated mail-in ballots inconsistently and asking U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to halt certification of the results.

Some counties had allowed voters to fix minor deficiencies with their ballots, such as a missing “secrecy envelope,” while others did not.

Brann dismissed the case on Nov. 21, saying the case was based on “strained legal arguments” and “speculative accusations.”

The Trump campaign said it appealed on the “narrow” question of whether Brann improperly refused to let it amend the lawsuit a second time.

The campaign wants to add back allegations it dropped from the case, including a claim that its due process rights were violated.

The appeals court said many of the claims by Trump campaign are matters of Pennsylvania law but noted the campaign already lost on those issues in state court.

“It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes,” said the opinion. “The campaign’s claims have no merit.”

The other judges on the panel, Brooks Smith and Michael Chagares, were nominated by George W. Bush, a Republican.

Related Topics
US President Donald Trump President-elect Joe Biden Pennsylvania
Share this story
Previous article
Lessons for Africa from China’s poverty eradication feat
Next article
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday as Trump legal efforts stall
Biden to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday as Trump legal efforts stall

LATEST STORIES

Doctors warn over Delhi's 'suicidal' half-marathon
Doctors warn over Delhi's 'suicidal' half-marathon

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

11 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

17 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

19 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

19 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers

Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers
Gloria Aradi 9 hours ago
Companies ordered to block pirated football sites

Companies ordered to block pirated football sites
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
Brave teens save boy, 10, from crocodile jaws at Lake Baringo

Brave teens save boy, 10, from crocodile jaws at Lake Baringo
Yvonne Chepkwony 10 hours ago
Where quest for education is a daily brush with death

Where quest for education is a daily brush with death
Ignatius Odanga 10 hours ago

More stories

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

By Reuters
Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

By Reuters
Inching toward exit, Trump says he'll leave if Biden wins Electoral College vote

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

By Reuters
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

By Reuters
Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

By AFP
Biden to get his delayed presidential transition aid: Trump

Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence

By Reuters
Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.