×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudanese open arms to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

By AFP | November 25th 2020 at 16:46:35 GMT +0300

An Ethiopian woman and her children who fled war in Tigray region, carry their belongings as they arrive at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 19, 2020. [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah, Reuters]

The young couple are among more than 40,000 Ethiopians turned into refugees inside Sudan since the Tigray conflict erupted in early November

The young couple are among more than 40,000 Ethiopians turned into refugees inside Sudan since the Tigray conflict erupted in early November

Ethiopian refugee Sejamara didn't know what to expect when she and her husband waded across a river to Sudan, certainly not the welcome they received from local residents.

Hungry, thirsty and exhausted after a trek of several hours, they entered the poor border town of Hamdayit in the early days of the conflict in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region.

All they wanted was a place to sleep, away from the crammed makeshift camps housing thousands of refugees at the nearby Hamdayit transit centre.

Read More

"We thought of renting a place but the people here have put us up without money," said Sejamara, who now lives in a straw-built shelter with a simple bed inside.

The young couple are among more than 40,000 Ethiopians turned into refugees inside Sudan since the Tigray conflict erupted in early November.

Hundreds have been killed in fighting between the federal government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

"They can stay here as long as they want," said Sejamara's hostess Mariam Abubakr, who lives nearby in a small mud house with a thatched roof.

Like thousands of others, Sejamara and her husband have registered with aid groups to receive daily meals at the transit centre.

"We'll stay here for a few days, until things calm down... If not, we'll have no option but to live in a refugee camp," she said.

The border region of eastern Sudan has a long history of hospitality in times of hardship. Since 1967, it has hosted hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian and Eritrean war or famine refugees.

Crowded camps

Many residents of Hamdayit, itself a poverty-stricken region, have again welcomed Ethiopian refugees in their modest homes.

Some offer shelter only, others are providing food and water.

Hamdayit's transit centre says it has taken in 24,000 refugees.

"It's become very crowded around here but that's alright. They're our guests," said local farmer Eissa Hassan.

However, the influx has resulted in instant price hikes.

"Prices of vegetables, fruit, meat, and even water have increased dramatically," said Hassan, with the price of bananas doubling for instance.

Farmer and trader Bahraldin Yacoub explained: "Now that demand is higher, prices have increased."

Sudan is already burdened by its own economic woes and grinding poverty, especially in the eastern border states of Gedaref and Kassala.

Authorities and aid groups are struggling to prepare camps and provide food and basic medical services for the refugees.

 

'Feel for them'

At "Village 8" camp, close to the Lugdi crossing, Ethiopians said locals could only provide them with basic help.

"Many gave us food from their farms and some mats to sleep on, and some allowed us to use their bathrooms," said Adam Youssef.

"They've been very generous with us."

But that has still left them to sleep on tattered rugs or the muddy ground inside small, cramped brick shelters.

Running water is scarce and bathrooms have yet to be built, forcing most to use surrounding grasslands.

Some farmers fear for their crops and the spread of disease.

"They arrived in large numbers, and are now living... without sanitary facilities," said farmer Omar Hussein. "It's extremely unhygienic."

Around Um Raquba camp, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the border, local people have been collecting donations of food and clothes for the refugees.

"The refugees arrived with fear all over their faces, and many were barefoot," Ahmed Abdalla Ismail said in nearby Dokka village.

"We feel for them and we are trying to help as much we can."

Related Topics
Ethiopian Conflict Tigray region Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Refugees Ethiopian refugess
Share this story
Previous article
UAE stops issuing new visa to Kenyans
Next article
Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation
Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

LATEST STORIES

Malawi ready to produce cannabis for industrial and medicinal use
Malawi ready to produce cannabis for industrial and medicinal use

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

5 key ways to grow your career

5 key ways to grow your career
Hustle Team 4 hours ago
How I started a multinational without college education

How I started a multinational without college education
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
Before you invest in real estate...

Before you invest in real estate...
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
How I made my first million

How I made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 7 hours ago

Read More

Former Niger president Mamadou Tandja dies

Africa

Former Niger president Mamadou Tandja dies

Former Niger president Mamadou Tandja dies

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

Africa

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Africa

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.