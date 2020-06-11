×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden to discuss coronavirus response as Thanksgiving holiday nears

By Reuters | November 25th 2020 at 15:21:49 GMT +0300

US President-elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden will give a speech on Wednesday highlighting the challenges facing Americans as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and the nation faces a surge in coronavirus infections and a wave of unpopular health restrictions.

The address is meant to encourage Americans and focus on the sacrifices they are making during the holiday season, his office said, as officials across the country plead with Americans to stay at home and avoid large gatherings that can spread Covid-19.

Biden, who introduced his foreign policy and national security team on Tuesday as he begins a formal transition to the White House after defeating Republican President Donald Trump, has promised to make fighting the pandemic his top priority in office.

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus infections in U.S. hospitals surpassed 86,000, an all-time high, on Tuesday. The death toll has passed 257,000.

The soaring caseload has taxed healthcare providers and further strained medical resources as 171,000 Americans test positive and another 1,500 or more perish from COVID-19 every day, on average.

Read More

Not everyone appears to be heeding the warnings against travel. Millions of Americans have flocked to airports and highways in the days leading to Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, leading to the busiest U.S. travel period since the early days of the pandemic in March, though well before pre-pandemic holiday levels.

Biden, who plans to spend Thanksgiving at home in Delaware with a few family members, said on Tuesday his team has been able to coordinate with the Trump administration on the pandemic, vaccine distribution plans and national security since getting the green light on Monday for formal transition efforts.

The White House also gave the go-ahead for Biden to start receiving the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

“It’s been offered,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday. “I did not have it today. We’re going to do it on a regular basis.”

Trump has waged a failing legal battle to overturn the election results, falsely claiming it was stolen through widespread voting fraud. Critics have said Trump’s refusal to accept the results undercut Biden’s ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic and deal with national security threats.

BIDEN BUILDS CABINET

Biden has moved swiftly to fill some top jobs in his administration. In introducing his foreign policy team, he signaled he intended after taking office on Jan. 20 to steer the United States away from the unilateralist nationalism pursued by Trump and work together with the nation’s allies.

He said the team, which includes trusted aide Antony Blinken as his nominee for U.S. secretary of state, would shed “old thinking and unchanged habits” in its approach to foreign relations.

“It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back, ready to lead the world, not retreat from it, once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies, ready to stand up for our values,” Biden said at a news briefing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden also signaled that two former, more liberal, rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, were not under consideration for Cabinet appointments, saying he needed their votes in the closely divided Senate.

Asked by NBC News about possibly nominating Sanders or Warren to his Cabinet, Biden said nothing was off the table but signaled they might be more needed in the Senate, where the party in power will govern by a razor-thin margin.

Two runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine which party has a Senate majority. Democrats also saw their majority in the House of Representatives narrow in the Nov. 3 election.

“Taking someone out of the Senate, taking someone out of the House, particularly a person of consequence, is really a difficult decision,” Biden said. “I have a very ambitious, very progressive agenda, and it’s going to take really strong leaders in the House and Senate to get it done.”

Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The source said Trump could still change his mind on the planned pardon, which was first reported by Axios.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Joe Biden Coronavirus Thanksgiving
Share this story
Previous article
Uhuru: Return of Safari Rally has raised Kenya's profile as a sporting nation
Next article
Bruno Fernandes: Why I gave my penalty to Marcus Rashford

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence
Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru: Return of Safari Rally has raised Kenya's profile as a sporting nation
Uhuru: Return of Safari Rally has raised Kenya's profile as a sporting nation

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

5 key ways to grow your career

5 key ways to grow your career
Hustle Team 2 hours ago
How I started a multinational without college education

How I started a multinational without college education
Peter Muiruri 3 hours ago
Before you invest in real estate...

Before you invest in real estate...
Peter Muiruri 4 hours ago
How I made my first million

How I made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 5 hours ago

Read More

More than 100 bodies found in secret mass grave within Mexico cartel stronghold

World

More than 100 bodies found in secret mass grave within Mexico cartel stronghold

More than 100 bodies found in secret mass grave within Mexico cartel stronghold

DR Congo ex-presidential aide jailed for graft 'seriously ill'

World

DR Congo ex-presidential aide jailed for graft 'seriously ill'

DR Congo ex-presidential aide jailed for graft 'seriously ill'

US officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

World

US officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

US officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.