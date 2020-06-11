×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Former Niger president Mamadou Tandja dies

By AFP | November 25th 2020 at 13:42:37 GMT +0300

In this file photo taken on March 27, 2009, then Niger's President Mamadou Tandja waves upon French President's arrival at Diori Hamani airport in Niamey. Tandja passed away on November 24, 2020. [AFP]

Niger's former president Mamadou Tandja, ousted from power in 2010 after attempting to stay on beyond a two-term limit, has died, the government in capital Niamey said Tuesday.

In a statement read out on public television, serving President Mahamadou Issoufou's office said the 82-year-old's death would be marked by "three days of mourning throughout the national territory".

From 1999, Tandja headed a civilian government that replaced a short-lived military junta.

But after he changed the constitution in a bid to cling on to power 10 years later, he was toppled by the army in February 2010, paving the way for Issoufou to claim the presidency in a 2011 election.

Read More

Related Topics
Niger Mamadou Tandja Mahamadou Issoufou
Share this story
Previous article
5 key ways to grow your career
Next article
I dropped medicine for a shovel and cement

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same
Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru: Why I deactivated my Twitter account
Uhuru: Why I deactivated my Twitter account

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

8 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

16 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

5 key ways to grow your career

5 key ways to grow your career
Hustle Team 1 hour ago
How I started a multinational without college education

How I started a multinational without college education
Peter Muiruri 1 hour ago
Before you invest in real estate...

Before you invest in real estate...
Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
How i made my first million

How i made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 4 hours ago

Read More

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

Africa

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Africa

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

Africa

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.