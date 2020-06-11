×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

By AFP | November 24th 2020 at 10:56:34 GMT +0300

Tigray People's Liberation Front leader Debretsion Gebremichael. [File]

The leader of Ethiopia's dissident Tigray region has said that his people are "ready to die" defending their homeland, rejecting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's ultimatum that they surrender within 72 hours.

Abiy launched a military campaign against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 4, accusing it of attacking two federal military camps in the northern region, as well as defying and seeking to destabilise his government.

The federal army says its forces are within 60 kilometres (37 miles) of Mekele, the Tigrayan capital and seat of the TPLF, ahead of a threatened all-out bombardment of the city of half a million people.

Abiy -- last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner -- on Sunday called on the TPLF to surrender peacefully within three days, saying they were "at a point of no return".

Read More

But the TPLF's leader Debretsion Gebremichael said Abiy was trying to cover for setbacks his army had suffered against Tigrayan forces, and was issuing threats to buy time.

"He doesn't understand who we are. We are people of principle and ready to die in defence of our right to administer our region," Debretsion told AFP via WhatsApp on Monday.

A communications blackout in the region has made claims from both sides difficult to verify.

'No mercy' threat

Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew, as quoted by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate on Monday, said that federal troops were "marching into Mekele" having captured key towns to the north and south.

The army has threatened a "no mercy" tank assault on the TPLF leadership in Mekele, warning civilians to leave while they still can, raising concerns among rights activists.

"Treating a whole city as a military target would not only (be) unlawful, it could also be considered a form of collective punishment," Human Rights Watch researcher Laetitia Bader wrote on Twitter.

Abiy has urged the people of Mekele to side with the national army against the TPLF, "in bringing this treasonous group to justice".

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed in nearly three weeks of fighting which has seen warplanes bomb the region and tanks enter the fray. 

Amnesty International also documented a gruesome massacre in which "scores and likely hundreds" of people were stabbed and hacked to death in the southwest town of Mai-Kadra.

Over 40,000 Ethiopians have meanwhile fled west into Sudan and rockets have hit Eritrea to the north, spurring fears the internal conflict risks instability beyond its borders.

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the conflict in Tigray, diplomatic sources said late Monday.

Tuesday's virtual meeting will not be open to the public, they said, and it was not yet clear if a statement would be issued afterward.

Rocket attack

In Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region south of Tigray, two witnesses told AFP on Monday that rockets had hit the city, the third time it has endured shelling since the fighting began.

"Three rockets fell on the city near the airport area. We don't know about casualties or damages," said one witness, who asked not be named.

There was no immediate response from the government, nor any claim of responsibility.

The TPLF claimed responsibility for earlier rocket strikes on Bahir Dar and Gondar, another city in Amhara, as well as Eritrea's capital Asmara.

Abiy in a statement late Sunday accused Tigrayan forces of destroying key infrastructure in their retreat from fighting, including the airport in the town of Axum and schools, bridges, medical centres and roads.

Images broadcast by Ethiopian authorities on Monday showed what appeared to be deep gouges and damage to the tarmac at Axum.

Abiy has resisted international pressure to halt the fighting, including from the African Union (AU), describing the campaign as a "law enforcement operation" against a "treasonous group" that is now entering its final phase.

Redwan Hussein, spokesman for an Ethiopian committee handling the conflict, said the government would meet envoys sent by the AU "as a matter of respect" but flatly ruled out any talks with the TPLF.

"Facts on the ground have changed, and we've come to the very end," he told reporters on Monday.

The TPLF led the armed struggle that toppled the brutal Derg regime in 1991 and controlled the coalition that took over, ruling Ethiopia for nearly three decades until Abiy was appointed in 2018.

Since then, Tigrayan leaders have complained of being unfairly targeted in corruption prosecutions, removed from top positions and broadly scapegoated for the country's woes.

Related Topics
Tigray Ethiopia TPLF Abiy Ahmed Debretsion Gebremichael
Share this story
Previous article
Cane farmers ask MPs not to reject new sugar reforms
Next article
Treasury eyes Sh400b World Bank, IMF loans

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ethiopian government says troops have taken two towns from Tigray fighters
Ethiopian government says troops have taken two towns from Tigray fighters

LATEST STORIES

Cost of sending letters set for review
Cost of sending letters set for review

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

13 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus
Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
We will not open schools, Knut says

We will not open schools, Knut says
Augustine Oduor 3 hours ago
Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills
Martin Ndlovu 3 hours ago
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago

Read More

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Africa

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

DR Congo ex-warlord gets life term for war crimes

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

Africa

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

120 Algeria health workers have died from virus: ministry

Africa

120 Algeria health workers have died from virus: ministry

120 Algeria health workers have died from virus: ministry

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.