Former Mauritania president Abdallahi dies

By AFP | November 23rd 2020 at 14:42:07 GMT +0300

Mauritania's former president Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi (pictured), the West African state's first democratically elected president, died overnight, his family members and the president's office said Monday.

The politician died at a private clinic in the capital Nouakchott after suffering heart complications, according to his relatives.

Born in 1938, Abdallahi became the first democratically elected head of state in Mauritania in April 2007.

But he only governed for 15 months before Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, a general, deposed him in a military coup.

Read More

Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz himself ruled as president of Mauritania between 2009 and 2019, before being succeeded by Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

The country's presidency on Monday announced three days of mourning after his death.

Mauritania Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi
