×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Burkina Faso goes to the polls in shadow of jihadist threat

By AFP | November 22nd 2020 at 15:01:34 GMT +0300

A voter prepares to vote at a polling station in Ouagadougou on November 22, 2020, during Burkina Faso's presidential and legislative elections. [AFP]

The people of Burkina Faso began voting in a general election Sunday in the shadow of a growing jihadist insurgency, and with opposition candidates warning of a "massive fraud" at the polls.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore is expected to win re-election, his supporters talking up his chances of an outright victory in the first round of voting. 

Read More

But no votes in the presidential and parliamentary polls will be cast in one-fifth of the country, where large swathes remain outside the state's control and jihadist attacks strike almost daily.

The violence has forced one million people -- five per cent of the 20 million population -- from their homes in the last two years and at least 1,200 have been killed since 2015.

The security crisis has dominated the campaign and an undisclosed number of troops have been deployed for polling day in the landlocked West African country, one of the world's poorest.

Most of the 12 opposition candidates running against Kabore have criticised the incumbent's failure to stem the bloodshed.

However political scientist Drissa Traore said Kabore remains "the big favourite against an opposition which has not managed to unite behind a single candidate".

 'Massive fraud'

The president's two main challengers are 2015's runner-up, veteran opposition leader Zephirin Diabre, and Eddie Komboigo, standing for the party of former president Blaise Compaore.

Compaore, who was ousted by a popular uprising in 2014 after 27 years in power, is now in exile but some voters are nostalgic for his regime.

Diabre told reporters on Saturday that "there is a huge operation orchestrated by those in power to carry out a massive fraud" so as to give Kabore a first-round victory.

"We will not accept results marred by irregularity," added Diabre, surrounded at a press conference by five of the other 11 opposition candidates, including Komboigo.

The head of the president's party, Simon Compaore, rejected Diabre's "allegations". Kabore did not need "any kind of fraud to the win the elections", he said.

Kabore can avoid a run-off by winning more than 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's first round -- as he did in the last election in 2015.

The three leading candidates all wrapped up their campaigns on Friday, Komboigo telling a rally in the capital Ouagadougou that Compaore would "return with all honours".

Kabore meanwhile filled Ouagadougou's largest stadium with tens of thousands of supporters wearing his ruling party's orange colours.

Campaigning and bloodshed

The campaigning ran alongside continued bloodshed and the fear of jihadist attacks on voting day was growing.

Fourteen soldiers were killed in an ambush in the north claimed by the Islamic State group earlier this month, one of the deadliest attacks on the military in the five-year insurgency.

Days later, the IS propaganda arm published a picture of two jihadists killing a man wearing an army uniform -- but the military denied there had been a new attack.

Jihadist violence in the north -- as in neighbouring Sahel states Mali and Niger -- has become intertwined with clashes between ethnic groups.

The Fulani community has in particular been targeted for recruitment by jihadists, and attacks regularly spark reprisal attacks, continuing the cycle of violence.

Humanitarian groups have condemned massacres of Fulani civilians by pro-government militias or the army.

Almost all of Kabore's challengers have called for dialogue with the jihadists to be explored -- a suggestion Kabore has emphatically rejected.

Around 6.5 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday's election, but not in nearly 1,500 of the country's 8,000 villages, nor in 22 of more than 300 communes, because of the security risks.

Related Topics
Burkina Faso jihadist insurgency President Roch Marc Christian Kabore First round of voting
Share this story
Previous article
Counties in a pact to improve cooperative sector
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Western couple seized in Burkina Faso two years ago found in Mali
Western couple seized in Burkina Faso two years ago found in Mali

LATEST STORIES

Burkina Faso goes to the polls in shadow of jihadist threat
Burkina Faso goes to the polls in shadow of jihadist threat

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

5 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

11 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

13 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

14 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past
Bishop David Muriithi 1 hour ago
Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges

Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges
Nancy Nzalambi 3 hours ago
New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world

New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world
Ferdinand Mwongela 4 hours ago
A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life

A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life
Jacqueline Mahugu 5 hours ago

Read More

Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel

Africa

Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel

Al Qaeda in North Africa names new leader to succeed Droukdel

Burkina Faso votes under looming threat of violence

Africa

Burkina Faso votes under looming threat of violence

Burkina Faso votes under looming threat of violence

In the spotlight: The Tigrayan party at the heart of Ethiopia's conflict

Africa

In the spotlight: The Tigrayan party at the heart of Ethiopia's conflict

In the spotlight: The Tigrayan party at the heart of Ethiopia's conflict

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.