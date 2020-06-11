×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

By Reuters | November 22nd 2020 at 11:54:57 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by HHS Secretary Alex Azar as he arrives to speak about prescription drug prices during an appearance in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File photo

After a scathing court setback in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump faces increased pressure from his fellow Republicans to drop his effort to overturn the U.S. presidential election and concede to Democrat Joe Biden.

Read More

Since Biden was declared the winner two weeks ago, Trump has launched a barrage of lawsuits and mounted a pressure campaign to prevent states from certifying their vote totals.

So far, attempts to thwart certification have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

On Saturday, Matthew Brann, a Republican federal judge nominated by former President Barack Obama, dismissed a similar effort in Pennsylvania, writing that the case amounted to “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

For Trump to have any hope of remaining in the White House, he needs to eliminate Biden’s 81,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania. The state is due to begin certifying its results on Monday.

Trump’s lawyers vowed a quick appeal, but lawyers who opposed him in court say he is out of time.

“This should put the nail in the coffin on any further attempts by President Trump to use the federal courts to rewrite the outcome of the 2020 election,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Some of Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress are now breaking ranks.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the ruling closed off any chance for a legal victory in Pennsylvania and called on Trump to concede the election.

Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership team in the House of Representatives, earlier called on Trump to respect “the sanctity of our electoral process” if he does not succeed in court.

Trump refuses to concede

Biden got 6 million more votes than Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and also prevailed 306-232 in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines who will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.

He has spent the past several weeks preparing to take office, though Trump’s administration has refused to provide funding and security clearances to do so

Critics say Trump’s refusal to concede have serious implications for national security and the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 255,000 Americans.

In order to remain in office, Trump would somehow need to overturn election results in at least three large states - an unprecedented feat in U.S. history.

A recount in Georgia only affirmed Biden’s win there, and officials certified the result on Friday. Trump’s campaign said late Saturday it would request another recount.

In Wisconsin, election officials have criticized Trump volunteers for slowing a partial recount that is not expected to overturn Biden’s victory.

With recounts and lawsuits coming up short, Trump is now pressuring Republican-led state legislatures to throw out the vote totals and declare him the winner.

“Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have ... the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections and the United States of America itself,” he wrote on Twitter after the Pennsylvania ruling.

On Friday, he summoned two top Republicans in Michigan’s legislature to the White House. After the meeting, they said they saw no evidence that would lead them to intervene. Biden is leading Trump in Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Election officials across the country say there is no evidence of significant voting fraud, and Trump’s own administration has called the election the “most secure in American history.”

But Trump’s accusations have continued to inflame his hard-core Republican base. Half of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, and supporters have staged rallies across the country to protest the outcome.

 

Related Topics
President Donald Trump U.S. presidential election Democrat Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Suspected thug killed, four escape in Oyugis botched robbery
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump lawyers withdraw on eve of key hearing in Pennsylvania election case
Trump lawyers withdraw on eve of key hearing in Pennsylvania election case

LATEST STORIES

Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges
Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

5 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

11 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

13 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

13 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges

Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges
Nancy Nzalambi 36 minutes ago
New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world

New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world
Ferdinand Mwongela 1 hour ago
A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life

A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life
Jacqueline Mahugu 2 hours ago
I’m only the bad guy on screen, that’s not me

I’m only the bad guy on screen, that’s not me
Vivianne Wandera 2 hours ago

Read More

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

America

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

US approves Covid therapy, G20 pushes for global vaccine access

America

US approves Covid therapy, G20 pushes for global vaccine access

US approves Covid therapy, G20 pushes for global vaccine access

Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win

America

Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win

Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.