×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Don’t plan any trip, Polish PM warns citizens as Covid-19 cases soar

By AFP | November 21st 2020 at 14:56:01 GMT +0300

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday warned Poles against any travel over the Christmas period, as he announced that most coronavirus restrictions would be extended but shops would re-open.

"Please do not plan any trips," Morawiecki said at a press conference, adding that the government was looking at ways of imposing movement restrictions.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Morawiecki (pictured) said Poles should spend Christmas only with their immediate families and not move between cities.

Morawiecki also said that theatres, bars and restaurants would remain closed until after Christmas, and schools would continue to be on distance learning.

"The situation is still very serious," he said, voicing concern about Poland's high death rate but pointing out that the number of new cases had stabilised.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 574 deaths over 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 13,288.

The number of new daily infections in Poland was 24,213.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Poland over the past week has been the third highest in the EU after Italy and France, according to an AFP tally.

"Poles have weapons, they are discipline, solidarity.  We have 100 days of solidarity ahead of us. At the end of this period, it is likely that a vaccine will appear.

"Whether Poland will be able to find itself able to adopt less stringent restrictions will depend on whether or not Poles obey the rules," Morawiecki said.

Under the new measures announced on Saturday, eateries, gyms and entertainment venues will stay closed until at least December 27, while shopping malls will be allowed to re-open fully from November 28.

Related Topics
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Christmas period Travel restrictions Covid-19 Cases surge
Share this story
Previous article
Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Effort to stem Covid-19 will be futile if we don’t fix weak links
Effort to stem Covid-19 will be futile if we don’t fix weak links

LATEST STORIES

Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis
Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

10 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

13 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mombasa lawyer loses Sh20 million to ‘mganga hatari’

Mombasa lawyer loses Sh20 million to ‘mganga hatari’
Joackim Bwana 2 hours ago
Men support FGM but seek ‘uncut’ mipango, second wives

Men support FGM but seek ‘uncut’ mipango, second wives
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hours ago
This man makes gems from broken glass

This man makes gems from broken glass
Esther Dianah 6 hours ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 15 hours ago

Read More

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Europe

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Europe

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

Europe

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.