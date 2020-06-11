×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

By Reuters | November 21st 2020 at 14:37:28 GMT +0300

An overview of Dansha airport and destroyed buildings in Dansha, Ethiopia, is seen in this satellite image taken November 18, 2020, and supplied by Maxar Technologies. [Reuters]

Ethiopia said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the capital of northern Tigray region and rebuffed an African Union (AU) push to mediate in the war with rebel forces in the region.

More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s offensive, his government said Tigrayan forces were digging in and using bulldozers to plough up roads around their capital Mekelle, home to about half a million people.

Read More

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have died and more than 30,000 refugees have fled to Sudan. The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, whose forces have fired rockets at the neighbouring Amhara region and the nation of Eritrea, spurring concern of a wider war.

Abiy’s government has said it will soon reach Mekelle after taking various surrounding towns. On Saturday it said Adigrat had also fallen, about 116 km (72 miles) north of Mekelle.

There was no immediate response from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels who have promised “hell” for the advancing federal troops. The TPLF had said on Friday its forces were making progress on the southern and northern fronts.

Assertions on all sides are hard to verify because phone lines and internet have been down since the beginning of the conflict on Nov. 4 and media are largely barred.

The African Union has appointed former presidents Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa as special envoys to seek a ceasefire and mediation talks.

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with neighbouring Eritrea, has said he wants to remove the TPLF leaders before talking.

Images show destruction

He accuses them of revolting against central authority and attacking federal troops in the town of Dansha. The rebel leaders say Abiy’s government has marginalised and persecuted Tigrayans since taking office two years ago.

Abiy denies that, saying he is seeking only to restore law and order and preserve the unity of Ethiopia and its 115 million people.

“News circulating that the envoys will be travelling to Ethiopia to mediate between the Federal Government and TPLF’s criminal element is fake,” the government tweeted on Saturday.

The United Nations and other aid agencies have spoken of catastrophe in Tigray, where many among the more than 5 million population were already displaced and relying on food aid even before the conflict.

Refugees have given accounts of widespread destruction in aerial bombardment and ground fighting.

Satellite images given to Reuters by U.S.-based space company Maxar Technologies showed destroyed buildings lining the main road near the airport in Dansha, where the conflict broke out.

The government has appointed an alternative interim government to run Tigray. Its new head hinted this week at potential forgiveness for TPLF rank-and-file, while the party itself is now outlawed.

The TPLF is popular in its home region and dominated national politics from 1991 until Abiy took office. Abiy’s parents are from the larger Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.

Related Topics
Tigray region African Union Dansha
Share this story
Previous article
Arsenal to deal with Willian’s Dubai trip internally
Next article
Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rockets from Ethiopia's Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: diplomats
Rockets from Ethiopia's Tigray region hit Eritrea capital: diplomats

LATEST STORIES

Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis
Klopp hopes Liverpool youngsters step up amid injury crisis

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

10 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

13 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mombasa lawyer loses Sh20 million to ‘mganga hatari’

Mombasa lawyer loses Sh20 million to ‘mganga hatari’
Joackim Bwana 2 hours ago
Men support FGM but seek ‘uncut’ mipango, second wives

Men support FGM but seek ‘uncut’ mipango, second wives
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 3 hours ago
This man makes gems from broken glass

This man makes gems from broken glass
Esther Dianah 6 hours ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 15 hours ago

Read More

Three years after Mugabe's ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Africa

Three years after Mugabe's ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Three years after Mugabe's ouster, hope dissipates in Zimbabwe

Myth of 'crocodile men' promotes rough justice in C. Africa

Africa

Myth of 'crocodile men' promotes rough justice in C. Africa

Myth of 'crocodile men' promotes rough justice in C. Africa

Burkina Faso voters left voiceless amid escalating violence

Africa

Burkina Faso voters left voiceless amid escalating violence

Burkina Faso voters left voiceless amid escalating violence

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.