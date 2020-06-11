×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

By Reuters | November 20th 2020 at 09:27:00 GMT +0300

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at their homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain November 17, 2020. [Reuters]

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they will be unable to share with their family as England is currently under a coronavirus lockdown.

Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London’s Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two.

Read More

To mark their anniversary, Buckingham Palace released a photograph of a smiling monarch and her husband looking at a card made by her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters from well-wishers.

The picture was taken at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London where the couple are staying during the lockdown.

In a nod to their early days of marriage, Elizabeth was wearing a chrysanthemum brooch, made of sapphires and diamonds, that she wore for pictures taken at Broadlands in southern England during the first part of their honeymoon.

The couple first met when they attended the wedding of Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina of Greece, to Elizabeth’s uncle, the Duke of Kent, in 1934.

Philip gained the attention of his future wife when the then-13-year-old princess made a visit with her parents to Britain’s Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in southwest England where he was a cadet.

While royal watchers say Elizabeth and Philip have had their ups and downs like any married couple, they have avoided the travails of three of their four children whose marriages have ended in divorce, most notably their oldest son Prince Charles’s ill-fated union with his late first wife Princess Diana.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," Elizabeth said when the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

Related Topics
Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip Wedding Anniversary Marriage
Share this story
Previous article
Coronavirus: New face mask that kills viruses could be available by December
Next article
Premier League managers want heading curbed if it leads to dementia

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why I won't be marrying my best friend
Why I won't be marrying my best friend

LATEST STORIES

FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad and Tobago FA
FIFA lifts suspension on Trinidad and Tobago FA

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A banner year for film

A banner year for film
Winnie Makena 10 hours ago
Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa

Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa
Grace Ng'ang'a and Moses Njagih 10 hours ago
Huduma Namba and what it means for you

Huduma Namba and what it means for you
Mugambi Laibuta 10 hours ago
Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni

Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni
Stevens Muendo 10 hours ago

Read More

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Europe

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

Europe

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after Covid-19 contact

Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate again

Europe

Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate again

Boris Johnson forced to self-isolate again

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.