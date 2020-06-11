×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Georgia recount complete, affirms Biden win: local officials

By AFP | November 20th 2020 at 08:41:53 GMT +0300

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 19, 2020. [Reuters]

The US state of Georgia has completed a manual recount of all the ballots cast there in the presidential election, and the results confirm Joe Biden's win in the state, a local official announced Thursday.

"The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," a statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said.

Read More

The confirmation makes Biden the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern US state in almost three decades, despite his rival Donald Trump's claims of fraud.

The recount showed Biden had won by 12,284 votes -- slightly fewer than the approximately 14,000 he originally led by.

Trump has refused to accept his loss on November 3, despite his opponent getting over six million more votes.

Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College votes that ultimately decide who takes the White House by 306 to 232, flipping five states that went to Trump four years ago.

Related Topics
US Elections Georgia Joe Biden Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
Mexico takes step towards legalizing marijuana
Next article
South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump may withdraw troops from Somalia
Donald Trump may withdraw troops from Somalia

LATEST STORIES

South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave
South Korea warns of return to tough Covid-19 measures to fight third wave

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A banner year for film

A banner year for film
Winnie Makena 8 hours ago
Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa

Lewd chat derails Senate probe into Kemsa
Grace Ng'ang'a and Moses Njagih 8 hours ago
Huduma Namba and what it means for you

Huduma Namba and what it means for you
Mugambi Laibuta 8 hours ago
Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni

Bobi Wine: Ghetto man haunting Museveni
Stevens Muendo 8 hours ago

Read More

Mexico takes step towards legalizing marijuana

America

Mexico takes step towards legalizing marijuana

Mexico takes step towards legalizing marijuana

Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official who defended vote

America

Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official who defended vote

Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official who defended vote

Biden turns focus to building White House team as Trump legal efforts flounder

America

Biden turns focus to building White House team as Trump legal efforts flounder

Biden turns focus to building White House team as Trump legal efforts flounder

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.