×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Death toll in Uganda's violent protests rises to 16

By Xinhua | November 19th 2020 at 19:13:41 GMT +0300

KAMPALA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from Wednesday's violent protests in Uganda's capital Kampala over the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has risen to 16, the police said on Thursday.

Moses Byaruhanga, the police director of medical services told reporters here that Mulago National Referral Hospital has so far received 15 deceased men and a female who succumbed to various injuries sustained in the protests.

"The 16 people died as a result of gunshots, suffocation from tear gas and others were killed in hit-and-run accidents," said Byaruhanga.

Read More

Rosemary Byanyima, deputy executive director of Mulago hospital said a total of 46 people have been admitted at the hospital's casualty ward and nursing injuries sustained.

Kyagulanyi's Wednesday arrest in the eastern district of Luuka over flouting the COVID-19 campaign guidelines sparked sporadic protests in some parts of the east African country.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that numbers of victims and casualties are expected to rise as the protests entered day two on Thursday.

"The number for both dead and injured is likely to increase because the operation is still ongoing," said Onyango.

Uganda's Electoral Commission earlier this month cleared 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni to run in the 2021 general elections.

The electoral body urged candidates to follow the strict guidelines, with campaign rallies of not more than 200 people in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics
Uganda clashes Bobi Wine Yoweri Museveni Mulago National Referral Hospital
Share this story
Previous article
CS Magoha's bodyguard accused of sexually harassing journalists
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uganda names January 14 for Presidential vote
Uganda names January 14 for Presidential vote

LATEST STORIES

Death toll in Uganda's violent protests rises to 16
Death toll in Uganda's violent protests rises to 16

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 20 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 20 hours ago
Governor: My 18-day battle against virus

Governor: My 18-day battle against virus
Lydiah Nyawira 20 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 20 hours ago

Read More

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

Africa

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

Ethiopia accuses WHO head Tedros of backing Tigray rebels

Africa

Ethiopia accuses WHO head Tedros of backing Tigray rebels

Ethiopia accuses WHO head Tedros of backing Tigray rebels

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Africa

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.