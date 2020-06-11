Uganda’s Bobi Wine arrested, again

Bobi Wine addressing his supporters. [Courtesy, Bobi Wine]

Popular Ugandan singer and National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been arrested ahead of his campaign rally in Luuka District, Eastern Uganda.

A scuffle ensued between Wine’s supporters and the police who accused him of having more than 200 supporters recommended by the Electoral Commission as per the order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

"Police under the command of Mwesigwa Frank of counter-terrorism police has violently broken into Hon Kyagulanyi’s car and arrested him at Luuka District headquarter grounds," read a statement on Bobi Wine's Twitter handle.

The youthful politician is challenging the incumbent, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of National Resistance Movement in the upcoming Presidential election slated for January 14, 2021.

Since the start of Ugandan campaigns, Wine has had it rough, with security forces arresting his allies and supporters.