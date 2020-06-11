×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

By Reuters | November 17th 2020 at 10:46:50 GMT +0300

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission, in Sanja, Amhara region near a border with Tigray, Ethiopia November 9, 2020.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.

Read More

Tigrayan forces fired rockets into the neighbouring nation of Eritrea this weekend, escalating a conflict in which hundreds of people have been killed on both sides, and threatens to destabilise other parts of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. More than 25,000 refugees have fled into Sudan.

The prime minister’s warning came after government forces carried out “precision led and surgical air operations” outside Makelle, a government emergency task-force said, and ground forces pushed forwards.

“The three-day ultimatum given to Tigray Special Forces and the militia to surrender to the national defence ... have ended today,” Abiy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Following the expiration of this deadline, the final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days.”

There was no immediate comment from Tigray’s leaders. With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by any side.

Tigrayan forces might seek to dig in as the military advanced into the more mountainous terrain towards Mekelle, said Matt Bryden, founder of Nairobi-based regional think-tank Sahan.

“I would guess as they (the Ethiopian army) enter the highlands, heavier fighting is likely to start,” he said.

Air strikes

The government did not say when the latest air strikes outside Mekelle took place but diplomats and military sources told Reuters they came mid-morning on Monday.

The strikes were based on “information received of specific critical TPLF (Tigray’s ruling party) targets”, the task-force said, adding that no civilian targets were attacked.

Tigrayan leaders had accused the government of targeting a sugar factory and a dam.

A convoy of four buses and several cars, carrying about 400 foreigners from Mekelle, is expected to arrive in the capital on Wednesday, five diplomatic sources said.

Another convoy carrying about 200 passengers, mainly workers for international organisations, reached the capital late on Monday, the sources said.

The United Nations, the African Union and various countries are pressing for talks, but Abiy has resisted, saying the government would only negotiate when it restored the rule of law in Tigray.

On Monday, Abiy sent his foreign minister to Uganda and Kenya, to explain what the government describes as an internal conflict to leaders of those countries.

Ethiopian officials say the visits do not mean negotiations are starting.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country, has long been a diplomatic heavyweight and staunch Western ally in a region roiled by conflict and militancy.

Related Topics
Abiy Ahmed Ethiopia Tigray
Share this story
Previous article
African governance worsens for first time in a decade: survey
Next article
Athletics Kenya nominated for global award

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says
Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

LATEST STORIES

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers concerned about early Harmattan winds
Ivory Coast cocoa farmers concerned about early Harmattan winds

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 1 hour ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 2 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 6 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

Africa

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

Ethiopia resists mediation as it bombs Tigray capital

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

Africa

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

South Africa's Zuma says graft inquiry biased, seeks judge's recusal

Ethiopia seizes town in Tigray, says 10,000 prisoners missing

Africa

Ethiopia seizes town in Tigray, says 10,000 prisoners missing

Ethiopia seizes town in Tigray, says 10,000 prisoners missing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.