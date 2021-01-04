×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nurse describes horrific conditions in 'pit' where coronavirus patients are left to die

By Mirror | November 17th 2020 at 08:27:51 GMT +0300

Lawanna Rivers spoke out in a Facebook video [Image: Lawanna Rivers/Facebook]

A nurse has described "horrific" conditions at a hospital saying patients with the worst coronavirus cases are left to die in a room dubbed "the pit".

Lawanna Rivers made the shocking claim about University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, as hospitals in the state struggle to cope with a surge in cases.

Texas is the worst affected state in the US and last week became the first to register more than one million cases since the start of the pandemic, the New York Post reports.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Speaking in a 50-minute video on Facebook the visibly emotional nurse said: "I saw a lot of people died that I feel like shouldn't have died.

"That assignment there broke me.

"I was put in what's called a 'pit', and in this pit was eight patients, all Covid positive.

"On my first day of orientation I was told, 'Whatever patients go into the pit, they only come out in a bodybag'."

El Paso is one of the worst-hit regions and city officials have been forced to set up four mobile morgues to cope with the increasing death toll.

But they fear they will need 10 to meet demands.

A two-week lockdown in El Paso that had been due to end on Wednesday has been extended to try and drive down infection rates.

Ms Rivers also accused the hospital of not treating coronavirus patients aggressively enough and said some doctors avoided treating them at all.

She said: "I'm used to, when we run codes (emergency procedures), we do everything we can, we exhaust all measures to save our patients.

"Anybody that knows anything about CPR, one round is two minutes, which normally includes chest compressions and bagging them (using a handheld resuscitator).

"The patients that we coded, we were not allowed to bag them because we would get too much exposure.

"And because they were Covid positive, this hospital's policy was they only get three rounds of CPR, which is only six minutes.

"Out of all the codes that we had there, there's not a single patient that made it.

"If those doctors there would aggressively treat those patients from the beginning a lot more would make it."

She also claimed the sole coronavirus survivor on that floor was a doctor's wife who she said was given preferential treatment.

Related Topics
Coronavirus Nurse Hospitals
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya slips in power regulation ranking
Next article
'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Form four student dies of Covid-19 in Mumias as 10 others test positive
Form four student dies of Covid-19 in Mumias as 10 others test positive

LATEST STORIES

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis
South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

17 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 3 hours ago
Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19

Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19
Mercy Kahenda 3 hours ago
The underworld of buying and selling babies on Nairobi’s black market

The underworld of buying and selling babies on Nairobi’s black market
Daniel Wesangula and BBC Africa Eye 4 hours ago

Read More

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

World

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

World

'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

'More people may die,' Biden says, if Trump goes on blocking pandemic cooperation

China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

World

China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.