×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump lawyers withdraw on eve of key hearing in Pennsylvania election case

By Reuters | November 17th 2020 at 08:09:00 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump.

Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump’s campaign have asked to withdraw from his lawsuit challenging the U.S. election results in Pennsylvania, shaking up his legal team on the eve of a major court hearing.

The lawyers - Linda Kerns, John Scott and Douglas Bryan Hughes - made the request in a court filing on Monday, adding that the campaign consented to their withdrawal.

Read More

In a brief order on Monday night, the judge hearing the case allowed Scott and Hughes to withdraw but not Kerns.

Harrisburg-based lawyer Marc Scaringi has joined the case and will be Trump’s lead counsel. Scaringi and the three attorneys who sought to withdraw did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Scaringi on Monday asked the judge to postpone a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, saying he and a law partner “need additional time to adequately prepare.” The judge quickly denied the request.

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser with the Trump campaign, said the change was routine.

“The president announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the national legal team, along with local counsel. Our substitution of local counsel is consistent with routine managing of complex litigation,” Ellis said in a statement.

The filing did not give a reason for the change, which came days after a prominent regional law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, also withdrew from the case.

In a court filing on Thursday, lawyers at Porter Wright said it had agreed that its clients - the campaign and two registered voters - “will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.”

Kerns said in a recent court filing that she has faced a torrent of harassing emails and phone messages due to her work for the Trump campaign.

A federal judge in Williamsport will hear arguments on Tuesday in the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, filed on Nov. 9, which seeks to halt the state’s top election official from certifying Joe Biden, a Democrat, as the winner.

The Trump campaign is filing lawsuits that are “borderline frivolous” and will not change the election’s outcome even if successful, said Bruce Green, a professor of legal ethics at Fordham Law School.

“It’s doomed to fail anyway. So, does it really make a difference if another lawyer comes in? I think in most people’s view, these cases are not being filed with any expectation that they’ll prevail,” Green said.

Related Topics
President Donald Trump’ Pennsylvania US Election
Share this story
Previous article
Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off - source
Next article
Aubameyang, Gabon lose to Gambia after sleeping on airport floor for 6 hours [PHOTOS]

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat
Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat

LATEST STORIES

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis
South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

17 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 3 hours ago
Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19

Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19
Mercy Kahenda 3 hours ago
The underworld of buying and selling babies on Nairobi’s black market

The underworld of buying and selling babies on Nairobi’s black market
Daniel Wesangula and BBC Africa Eye 4 hours ago

Read More

Peru's president resigns after five days in office

America

Peru's president resigns after five days in office

Peru's president resigns after five days in office

Trump briefly admits election defeat, clings to flailing legal strategy

America

Trump briefly admits election defeat, clings to flailing legal strategy

Trump briefly admits election defeat, clings to flailing legal strategy

Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat

America

Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat

Trump retracts apparent admission of defeat

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.