×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

British PM self-isolating after contact tests positive for coronavirus

By AFP | November 16th 2020 at 09:34:14 GMT +0300

The prime minister was informed that he should self-isolate after being contacted by the country's Test and Trace scheme. [AFP]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic," the Downing Street spokesman added.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

His confinement comes as negotiations with the European Union over Brexit enter a decisive final sprint, with critical announcements being trailed -- ahead of Johnson's isolation -- by Downing Street to tackle the virus.

The prime minister was informed that he should self-isolate after being contacted by the country's Test and Trace scheme.

Johnson was hospitalised with the coronavirus in April. This time around, "the PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19", the spokesman said.

A source added that Johnson, who was severely affected during the earlier bout, feels "good" and that the PM would continue to work, "in particular to lead the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic".

Downing Street has not said how long Johnson will be in isolation for. However, the UK National Health Service rules state individuals should isolate for 14 days.

The PM intends to address the country during his confinement, Downing Street said.

The announcement came after Johnson met a small group of MPs at Downing Street on Thursday for around 35 minutes, including one who subsequently developed symptoms of Covid-19 and has now tested positive.

Johnson's self-isolation risks upsetting a busy week as the UK enters its third week of reimposed restrictions and the PM was due to chair a series of key Covid-19 meetings.

The renewed stay-at-home restrictions and business closures came into force earlier this month and have been met with scepticism that they can halt the worst death toll from the virus in Europe.

The UK is supposed to be returning to a regionalised approach -- lifting the sweeping lockdown currently in place -- from December 2.

But the country remains hard hit, recording more than 50,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus from over 1.3 million positive cases.

Johnson, 56, spent three nights in intensive care when he got Covid-19, later crediting hospital staff with saving his life.

The British leader has said that his coronavirus case was seriously worsened by being overweight, but that he had since lost 26 pounds (12 kilograms).

"I am going to continue that diet, because you've got to search for the hero inside of yourself, in the hope that that individual is considerably slimmer," he joked last month.

Related Topics
Boris Johnson British Prime Minister Isolation Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
What will the presidency of Joe Biden bring to Kenya?
Next article
Lissu vows to return from Belgium

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Experts single out markers that predict severe disease
Experts single out markers that predict severe disease

LATEST STORIES

Flower prices in EU drop 20pc on Covid-19 jitters
Flower prices in EU drop 20pc on Covid-19 jitters

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

5 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

7 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

7 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

8 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When 10 partners is more than just a number

When 10 partners is more than just a number
Gatonye Gathura 33 minutes ago
Refugee repeated class eight times to join varsity

Refugee repeated class eight times to join varsity
Simon Oyeng’ 2 hours ago
Kenya has more corona cases than documented

Kenya has more corona cases than documented
Mercy Kahenda 3 hours ago
Coast drug addicts turn to Ecstasy

Coast drug addicts turn to Ecstasy
Weldon Kipkemoi 10 hours ago

Read More

UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

Europe

UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

UK PM Johnson's Brexit 'brain' Cummings to resign by year end

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll rises to five

Europe

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll rises to five

Austrian minister says 'Islamist terrorist' in Vienna attack, death toll rises to five

Gunmen kill two in 'terror attack' in Vienna, manhunt launched

Europe

Gunmen kill two in 'terror attack' in Vienna, manhunt launched

Gunmen kill two in 'terror attack' in Vienna, manhunt launched

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.