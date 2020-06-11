×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump still refusing to concede to Biden, inflaming supporters and delaying transition

By Reuters | November 15th 2020 at 09:18:22 GMT +0300

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump argues with an anti-Trump protester during the protest against election results, near the White House in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration remained in political limbo on Sunday, a day after tens of thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters poured into the nation’s capital to echo his false claims of election fraud.

Biden, the Democratic former vice president, has spent days huddled with advisers as he weighs whom to appoint to his cabinet, fields congratulatory calls from world leaders and maps out the policies he will pursue after being sworn in on Jan. 20. He is expected to continue meeting with advisers in private on Sunday.

Read More

Meanwhile, the Republican Trump has refused to concede and instead pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, stalling the government’s normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration.

His campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, though without success, and legal experts say the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. Election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities.

The “Million MAGA March,” referring to Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again,” drew a crowd of flag-waving supporters to downtown Washington on Saturday.

“Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!” the president wrote on Twitter, though most crowd estimates were well short of Trump’s figure.

Trump’s motorcade passed through the crowd on its way to his golf course in Virginia, producing cheers from demonstrators as the president waved from the back seat.

The march was largely peaceful, though numerous scuffles broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters that continued after dark. One person was stabbed and taken to a trauma center, the city’s fire and emergency medical services department said. The Washington Post reported the stabbing occurred amid a brawl that broke out after 8 p.m.

Dozens of Proud Boys, a far-right group, marched in the streets, some wearing helmets and ballistic vests, while members of the loose far-left movement known as antifa staged their own counter-demonstrations.

The city’s police force arrested at least 10 people, including several who were charged with assault.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed to secure a majority.

Trump earned the same number of electoral votes in 2016 over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a victory he has called a “landslide” despite the fact that she won the national popular vote. Biden has also won the popular vote: with a few states still counting ballots, he leads Trump by more than 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 per cent.

With his chances of reversing the outcome virtually extinguished, Trump has discussed with advisers potential media ventures that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid, aides said.

But his public claims of a “rigged” election have prevented Biden and his team from gaining access to government office space and funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.

The federal agency in charge of providing those resources, the General Services Administration, has yet to recognize Biden’s victory.

States are in the process of certifying their election results. The Electoral College meets to vote for the new president on Dec. 14.

Biden’s pick for White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said this week that a rapid transition is necessary to ensure the government is prepared to roll out a potential coronavirus vaccine early next year.

The raging pandemic will likely be Biden’s top priority. The United States set a new daily record of new cases on Friday for the fourth straight day.

More than 244,000 people in the country have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Related Topics
President Donald Trump Joe Biden US elections
Share this story
Previous article
Ethiopians fleeing to Sudan describe airstrikes and machete killings in Tigray
Next article
Trump supporters rally in Washington, echoing claims of poll fraud

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Esther Ongeri, the Kenya woman who ran Joe Biden’s campaign
Esther Ongeri, the Kenya woman who ran Joe Biden’s campaign

LATEST STORIES

It was my mistake: Manangoi confesses, apologises to country after two-year ban
It was my mistake: Manangoi confesses, apologises to country after two-year ban

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

4 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

6 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

6 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 10 hours ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 10 hours ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 10 hours ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 10 hours ago

Read More

Trump supporters rally in Washington, echoing claims of poll fraud

America

Trump supporters rally in Washington, echoing claims of poll fraud

Trump supporters rally in Washington, echoing claims of poll fraud

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August

America

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August

Israeli operatives killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 leader in Iran in August

China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win

America

China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win

China sends 'congratulations' to Joe Biden on US election win

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.