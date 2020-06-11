×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Embassy bomb blast suspect killed in Iran

By Allan Mungai | November 15th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

One of the men behind the terror attack at the US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam 22 years ago was killed in Iran three months ago.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah (pictured) was Al Qaeda’s second in command and accused of being one of the masterminds behind the August 8, 1998 bomb blast that killed 224 people, including 12 Americans, and injured more than 5,000 people.

Read More

Abdullah, who was also going by the alias Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was gunned down in Tehran, the capital of Iran on August 7 this year.

According to the New York Times, the terror suspect was killed together with his daughter, Miriam, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden, the report said, citing unnamed intelligence officials.

Israeli tourists

Abdullah was also suspected to have ordered the attack at Paradise Hotel in Kikambala on November 28, 2002 that killed 13 Kenyans and three Israeli tourists. 

Intelligence officials who confirmed the death of the terrorist on FBI’s most wanted men, say he was killed by Israeli operatives.

But Iran yesterday rejected the claims that the top al-Qaeda figure was killed in Tehran, warning the US media of falling for “Hollywood-style scenario-making” by US and Israeli officials.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the “terrorist” group was formed as a result of failed American policies in the region.

“In order to dodge responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region, Washington and Tel Aviv from time to time try to paint Iran as being tied to these groups through weaving lies and leaking fabricated information to the media,” he said.

The killing had gone unacknowledged by the US, which had been tracking Abdullah and other Al-Qaeda leaders.

Reports indicate he was killed by two motorcycle gunmen who fired five shots into his car from a pistol fitted with a silencer.

The Egyptian born Abdullah was said to be a close associate of Bin Laden’s and served as head of the organisation’s operations section.

He was born in northern Egypt in 1963 and played in the country’s top football league before he joined the Afghan jihadist movement to fight the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

Unable to return to Egypt after the end of the Afghan war in 1989, he remained in Afghanistan where he eventually joined Bin Laden.

The US had also documented Abdullah’s travels in Africa, initially with Laden to Khartoum, Sudan, in the early 1990s where he began forming military cells.

He also went to Somalia and is reported to have trained Somali fighters.

[Additional report by Al Jazeera]

Related Topics
Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Al Qaeda FBI Most Wanted
Share this story
Previous article
As Kamala's victory shows, new blood drives America
Next article
Bill to tame party poll chaos tabled in senate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement
Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

LATEST STORIES

Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households
Fuel price reduction offers slight relief to households

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

3 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

6 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

6 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 1 hour ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 1 hour ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 1 hour ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago

Read More

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Asia

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Jerry Rawlings, Ghana's unlikely democrat, dies at 73

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Asia

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Asia

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.