Donald Trump's grey hair during press conference leaves viewers baffled

By Mirror | November 14th 2020 at 09:14:42 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's hair has left viewers baffled after it appeared more grey than usual during a conference about the coronavirus vaccine yesterday.

The current US president spoke during an event in the White House Rose Garden to update the country on the Covid jab.

Trump, 74, was speaking after receiving an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

This week Pfizer announced that a jab it is making was found to be 90% effective, raising hopes that a vaccine could soon be available to the wider public.

The event was Trump's first public appearance in days after not being seen much around following the US presidential election.

But while he spoke about the vaccine, viewers noticed his hair appeared to be different from its usual bright blonde colour.

Many on social media said they had spotted a difference in his coif.

One person wrote: "Did Trump forget to dye his hair blonde or is it my screen? He seems to have a full head of grey hair right now."

A viewer tweeted: "Oddly, Trump is suddenly no longer blonde. His hair appears to have turned gray since Election Day."

Another joked: "He's aged in 10 days."

One more person said: "Apparently Trump’s hairstylist conceded before him."

During the event, Trump said "time will tell" if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Biden could succeed him.

He did not take questions after the event.

And while Trump is yet to concede, Joe Biden has vowed to start working ahead of January, when he and Kamala Harris are due to take office.

The US president said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April.

He also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon."

Pfizer has said it expects to report required safety data next week and can then apply for an emergency use authorisation.

Criticism of Trump's administration's response to the virus, which has killed more than 235,000 Americans, became a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of November 3 elections.

Related Topics
Donald Trump Covid-19 Hair US Elections
