×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

FACTBOX: US presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

By Reuters | November 12th 2020 at 17:16:50 GMT +0300

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

Read More

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217

POPULAR VOTE: Biden - 77,558,792; Trump - 72,349,982

STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:

ARIZONA (11 electoral votes) - Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.1% with 99% estimated vote tallied

GEORGIA (16 electoral votes) - Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes) - Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Frances Kerry)

Related Topics
US ELECTION Results Trump Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Ethiopia claims victory in west Tigray, suffering worsens
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What Trump could do after leaving the White House
What Trump could do after leaving the White House

LATEST STORIES

FACTBOX: US presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states
FACTBOX: US presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

4 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den

Neglected incomplete stadium turns into a drinking den
Yvonne Chepkwony 3 hours ago
How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 18 hours ago
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 18 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 18 hours ago

Read More

Biden names longtime adviser chief of staff

America

Biden names longtime adviser chief of staff

Biden names longtime adviser chief of staff

Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

America

Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

America

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.