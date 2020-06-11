×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ivory Coast rivals 'break ice' in crisis talks

By AFP | November 12th 2020 at 13:53:57 GMT +0300

Ouattara, left, and Bedie, right, have been central figures in Ivorian politics for decades. Their relationship has known periods of alliance and bouts of feuding. [AFP]

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and his main rival, Henri Konan Bedie, vowed to strive for peace on Wednesday, reporting progress in much-awaited talks on an election crisis that has claimed scores of lives.

"It was a first meeting to break the ice and restore trust," Ouattara said, while Bedie said:  "We have been able to break through the wall of ice and the wall of silence."

Read More

The two men, who met for around 40 minutes in an upmarket hotel in Abidjan, said in brief comments to the press that further meetings would take place.

"We going to continue to call each other in the coming days and weeks and meet so that the country returns to what it was," Bedie said.

Ouattara said, "Peace is the dearest thing to both of us and to all Ivorians, and we have decided to strive for it."

Their talks are the first since presidential elections on October 31 resulted in a bitter standoff, fuelling fears that francophone West Africa's biggest economy could plunge once more into civil conflict.

Ouattara was declared victor with more than 94 percent of the vote. But the election was snubbed by the opposition, which accused him of breaching the country's two-term presidential limits.

Deadly violence, often tinged by ethnic rivalry, erupted in August after Ouattara announced his bid for a third spell in office, arguing that a 2016 revision of the constitution reset the term counter to zero.

Communications Minister Sidi Tiemoko Toure told reporters that the official toll now stood at 85 dead and 484 injured, many of them in the southeast of the country.

Of the fatalities, 34 occurred before the election, 20 on voting day and 31 afterwards.

Toure added that 225 people had been arrested, of whom 45 were in custody and 167 had been charged.

The opposition has refused to acknowledge the results of the election, launched what it calls a campaign of civil disobedience and vowed to set up a transitional government to replace Ouattara.

Traumatic memories

Several opposition leaders, including former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, the opposition's spokesman, have been arrested, and the homes of others are being blockaded by security forces.

For many Ivorians, painful memories have stirred of the aftermath of disputed elections in 2010.

A political standoff was followed by a brief civil war in which around 3,000 people died and an estimated 1.3 million people fled their homes.

The face-to-face between Ouattara and Bedie follows a clamour from the UN, EU, the former colonial power France and Ivory Coast's neighbours for efforts to ease the tension.

The country is the world's top cocoa producer and its major city, Abidjan, is a regional business hub.

More than 8,000 people have streamed out of the country to seek refuge in neighbouring states, especially Liberia, the UN's refugee agency said on Tuesday.

More than half of them are children, many of whom have arrived unaccompanied or separated from their parents.

Conditions

Ouattara, in a speech on Monday, proposed a meeting with Bedie, whom he respectfully described as his "elder."

In its response, Bedie's PDCI party on Wednesday set down several conditions for such talks, including the lifting of the home blockades and the end of judicial procedures against arrested leaders.

The blockade around Bedie's home had been lifted as of early afternoon on Wednesday, but was still in place around the home of fellow opposition leader Assoa Adou, Adou told AFP.

Ouattara and Bedie have been central figures in Ivorian politics for decades, with each claiming the mantel of Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the highly popular first post-independence president.

The venue for their meeting, the Golf Hotel in Abidjan, has historic resonance.

It was where Ouattara, as president-elect, set up his headquarters during the 2010-11 crisis, when the incumbent president, Laurent Gbagbo, refused to step down after being defeated at the ballot box.

Ouattara's erstwhile allies at the hotel included Bedie, who fell out with Ouattara in 2018.

Related Topics
Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattar Henri Konan Bedie
Share this story
Previous article
Fantasy football: Standard Sports Fantasy Premier League Game-week 8 winners
Next article
Equity Group Profit drops to Sh15 billion

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election
Ivory Coast opposition calls for 'transition' after election

LATEST STORIES

Equity eyes regional footprint after buying Congo lender
Equity eyes regional footprint after buying Congo lender

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 day ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

4 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

4 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death

How row over two burials led to coffin maker’s death
Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago
Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 15 hours ago
The fig tree that stood its ground

The fig tree that stood its ground
Josphat Thiong'o 15 hours ago

Read More

Food aid, medical supplies blocked from Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. warns

Africa

Food aid, medical supplies blocked from Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. warns

Food aid, medical supplies blocked from Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. warns

South African president says travel to all countries will be allowed

Africa

South African president says travel to all countries will be allowed

South African president says travel to all countries will be allowed

South African police issue arrest warrant for top ANC official

Africa

South African police issue arrest warrant for top ANC official

South African police issue arrest warrant for top ANC official

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.