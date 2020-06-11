×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84

By AFP | November 11th 2020 at 13:58:42 GMT +0300

Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, who has died at the age of 84, was a controversial figure who was deeply unpopular with the Sunni-ruled kingdom's Shiite majority

Bahrain's Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died Wednesday at the age of 84, state media announced.

"The Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness... who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said, adding that the country will hold a week of official mourning.

Read More

The burial ceremony will take place after the body has been transported home from the United States, and will be limited to a "specific number" of relatives in line with coronavirus restrictions.

During the mourning period, flags will be flown at half-mast and government ministries and departments closed for three days.

Prince Khalifa was a controversial figure during his long time in office -- and deeply unpopular with the Sunni-ruled kingdom's Shiite majority.

When Shiite-led protesters occupied Manama's Pearl Square for a month in 2011, before being driven out by Saudi-backed security forces, their main demand was for Khalifa to step down.

Related Topics
Bahrain Salman al-Khalifa Bahrain Prime Minister
Share this story
Previous article
TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27b in ad revenue by year-end
Next article
Botswana signs deal to buy Covid-19 vaccine for 20% of population

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Esports: F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix
Esports: F1 to hold virtual races in place of postponed grands prix

LATEST STORIES

Pub owners decry delay in the publication of regulations
Pub owners decry delay in the publication of regulations

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 5 hours ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 6 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 14 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 14 hours ago

Read More

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Asia

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Taliban call on Biden to stick to U.S. troop withdrawal deal

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Asia

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

Asia

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

South Korea sees Biden win as good news for military cost-sharing dispute

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.