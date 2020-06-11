×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rwandan 'genocide financier' due in court in The Hague

By AFP | November 11th 2020 at 13:31:12 GMT +0300

On trial: Felicien Kabuga, in a photo released in May by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals . [AFP]

A suspected financier of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Felicien Kabuga, will make his first appearance at a UN court in The Hague on Wednesday following his arrest in France.

Kabuga, who spent more than two decades on the run, was one of the world's most wanted fugitives, accused of abetting the slaughter of 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Read More

Once one of Rwanda's richest men, Kabuga, who is in his 80s, allegedly helped set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to "kill the Tutsi cockroaches."

He was arrested near Paris on May 16 to face a 1997 indictment by the now-closed International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), and transferred from France to The Hague in October.

His initial hearing before a pre-trial judge on Wednesday at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) will take place at the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which has taken on cases left over from the ICTR.

The judge said in a written order this week that Kabuga could either attend in person or via video-link, with an initial medical report recommending he do so via video because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors are expected to tell the judge about their state of readiness for a trial.

Kabuga denies all the charges.

Incited to murder

The UN says 800,000 people were murdered in a 100-day rampage that began in April 1994.

Kabuga allegedly helped create the Interahamwe Hutu militia group and the Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines, whose broadcasts incited people to murder.

He is also accused of helping to buy machetes in 1993 that were distributed to genocidal groups.

Kabuga spent years on the run using a succession of false passports, with investigators saying that he had been helped by a network of former Rwandan allies to evade justice.

Following his arrest in a small apartment near Paris, his lawyers argued that Kabuga -- who says he is aged 87 but according to the arrest warrant is 84 -- should face trial in France.

But France's top court ruled he should be moved to UN custody.

Kabuga was initially to be transferred to the UN court's facility in Arusha, Tanzania, which took over the ICTR's duties when it formally closed in 2015.

But a judge ruled he should first be taken to The Hague for a medical examination, and it was not immediately known when or if Kabuga might be transferred to Arusha.

Related Topics
Felicien Kabuga Rwandan genocide Genocide
Share this story
Previous article
Wanted: DCI pursuing two suspects over bank fraud
Next article
US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

'Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security
'Hotel Rwanda hero' appears in Rwandan court amid tight security

LATEST STORIES

Pub owners decry delay in the publication of regulations
Pub owners decry delay in the publication of regulations

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 5 hours ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 6 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 14 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 14 hours ago

Read More

Ethiopia PM says conflict nearing end as thousands flee fighting

Africa

Ethiopia PM says conflict nearing end as thousands flee fighting

Ethiopia PM says conflict nearing end as thousands flee fighting

Ethiopian journalists arrested as Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

Africa

Ethiopian journalists arrested as Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

Ethiopian journalists arrested as Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

Africa

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.