×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Biden prepares for White House while Trump presses legal attack

By Reuters | November 11th 2020 at 09:55:16 GMT +0300

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. [Reuters]

President-elect Joe Biden plans further meetings on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for his new administration while President Donald Trump pursues a flurry of lawsuits challenging the election results in an effort to cling to power.

Trump’s unsupported charges of election fraud have gained little traction so far. His campaign said on Tuesday it planned to file a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the state from certifying its results, a day after it brought a similar action in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Judges so far have tossed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia brought by Trump’s campaign, and legal experts say the litigation has little chance of changing the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Read More

Trump suffered another possible setback on Tuesday when Democrats said a postal worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania had recanted his allegations.

Some 80% of Americans, including half of Republicans, say Biden is the rightful winner, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Biden plans to meet with advisors on Wednesday who are helping him prepare to take office on January 20, 2021.

He has tapped finance, trade and banking regulation experts for his transition team that range from core Democrats to progressive activists, reflecting ongoing debate within the party about how to address climate change, wealth inequality and other issues.

Biden is also tapping people who crafted tougher environmental rules while serving under President Barack Obama.

Biden secured the presidency on Saturday after television networks concluded he had won Pennsylvania and Nevada, giving him 279 Electoral College votes, more than the 270 needed to take the White House.

The outcome is still undecided in several states. Trump leads 50.0% to 48.7% in North Carolina, while Biden leads 49.5% to 49.2% in Georgia and 49.4% to 49.0% in Arizona, according to Edison Research.

Recounts are expected in several states, though they are unlikely to change the outcome.

Trump’s fellow Republicans have largely stuck with him, saying he has a right to contest the result. But privately, some say Trump has a limited amount of time to make his case.

Trump will place a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday to mark Veterans Day. It will be his first public appearance, other than two golf outings, since an angry White House press conference last Thursday.

Biden says Trump’s refusal to admit defeat - a break from historical norms - isn’t affecting his plans. He said on Tuesday he thought it was an “embarrassment” that Trump had not conceded.

The Trump administration is not cooperating with Biden’s team. Government analysts have been instructed to continue assembling a budget proposal that would be released in February, after Trump is due to leave office.

The Biden transition team has been unable to move into federal government office space or tap funds to hire staff because a Trump appointee who heads the federal office charged with recognizing election results has not yet done so.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted a “second Trump administration,” in comments at odds with congratulatory phone calls from the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ireland to Biden.

Trump installed loyalists in top positions at the Pentagon, one day after firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, which could potentially make it easier to use U.S. troops to respond to domestic protests.

Related Topics
US President-elect Joe Biden President Donald Trump
Share this story
Previous article
Basics of building a thriving online business
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

LATEST STORIES

‘Small’ hustle, but big money
‘Small’ hustle, but big money

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 1 hour ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 2 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 10 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 10 hours ago

Read More

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

America

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

US Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

America

US Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

US Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

America

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.