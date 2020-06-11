×
8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

By AFP | November 11th 2020 at 09:04:05 GMT +0300

Clashes over the Ivory Coast elections, killed around 50 people since August.

More than 8,000 Ivorians have fled to neighbouring countries, fearing violence linked to the October 31 presidential election, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday.

The tally a week earlier was just 3,200 refugees, it said, adding that more than half of the arrivals are children, some of whom are unaccompanied or separated from their parents.

Older people and pregnant women are also among the exodus, "most carrying just a few belongings and little to no food or money," it said in a statement.

As of Monday, more than 7,500 of the total had arrived in Liberia, the agency, known as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said.

At least 500 others have arrived in Ghana, Guinea and Togo.

"We are planning to airlift essential relief items for up to 10,000 refugees in Liberia from our stockpiles in Dubai," the agency said.

"In support of the response by Liberian authorities, UNHCR's teams on the ground are racing to distribute humanitarian aid, food, and cash assistance. We have deployed technical teams to address water, sanitation, and shelter needs."

Tensions over the vote have stirred traumatic memories of elections in 2010 that unleashed a brief civil war, claiming the lives of some 3,000 people.

President Alassane Ouattara, 78, who has been declared winner by a landslide, stirred anger in August by declaring his bid for a term in office.

Months earlier, he had vowed to step down at the end of his second term and hand on to a new generation.

But his plans were thrown into disarray when his hand-picked successor suddenly died of a heart attack.

Reversing course, he announced his candidacy, arguing that changes to the constitution in 2016 meant that a two-term limit on presidential tenure had been reset to zero.

On Monday, at least nine people were killed in election-linked violence, bringing the total since August to around 50.

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election
Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes early lead in election

'Small' hustle, but big money
‘Small’ hustle, but big money

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

My 'aha' moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 1 hour ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 2 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 10 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 10 hours ago

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Africa

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

Africa

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Africa

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

