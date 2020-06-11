×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tanzania Opposition leader Tundu Lissu flees country over 'threats to his life'

By Betty Njeru | November 11th 2020 at 08:54:21 GMT +0300

Tanzania Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu. [Courtesy]

Tanzania Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu fled the country yesterday for Belgium. 

Reports indicate that Lissu had sought refuge at the German Embassy in Tanzania since Friday, after expressing fear for his life.

Lissu told International media that threats against him have increased after he challenged the re-election of  President John Magufuli.

Read More

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the Chadema party leader is seen leaving for the airport accompanied by officials from the German embassy.

However, the U.S ambassador to Tanzania, Donald J Wright, said that Lissu was leaving the country to seek treatment abroad.

He tweeted on Tuesday: “Glad to hear @TunduALissu was able to depart Tanzania safely this afternoon to seek medical treatment abroad. Wishing him good health and a quick return so that he can continue to play a vital role in Tanzania’s political life.”

The move follows a crackdown on Tanzanian’s opposition that has forced critics to flee the country.

The John Pombe Magufuli-led government has intensified arrests against opposition politicians, barely a week after he was sworn in for a second five-year term.

On Sunday, former Arusha Urban Constituency MP Godbless Lema, was arrested at Ilbissil in Kajiado County, after attempting to flee to Kenya.

The Standard reported that Lema who was accompanied by his wife Neema Godbless and their three children crossed over to Kenya at the Namanga border, who have since been released. 

“The police pursued and intercepted us at Ilbisil, where they took us to the local police post. I did not want them to lock up Lema in Ilbisil, owing to its proximity to the Tanzanian border," his lawyer George Luchiri Wajackoyah told The Standard.

Other Opposition leaders who faced similar arrests include Freeman Mbowe, former Dar es Salaam mayor Isaya Mwita, and the former mayor of Ubungo municipality Boniface Jacob.

The opposition demanded a repeat election, citing anomalies and called for protests.

Lissu, a fierce critic of Magufuli is now returning to Belgium, where he had been living for three years before his return to contest the presidency in Tanzania.

The lawyer survived an assassination attempt in 2017, after he was shot 16 times, and requiring almost 20 surgeries.

Related Topics
Tundu Lissu Tanzania Opposition Crackdown Tanzania President John Magufuli
Share this story
Previous article
‘Small’ hustle, but big money
Next article
US Supreme Court justices appear unlikely to throw out Obamacare

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tanzania's Tundu Lissu arrested as Commonwealth calls for polls probe
Tanzania's Tundu Lissu arrested as Commonwealth calls for polls probe

LATEST STORIES

‘Small’ hustle, but big money
‘Small’ hustle, but big money

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

2 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad

My ‘aha’ moment came while stranded abroad
Paul Kariuki 1 hour ago
In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 2 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 10 hours ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 10 hours ago

Read More

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

Africa

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

8,000 Ivorians flee abroad over troubled elections: UN

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Africa

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

Africa

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

African bloc urges ceasefire as Ethiopia claims airport in Tigray

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.