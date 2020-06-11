×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. Republicans hint at limited time for Trump to make his post-election case

By Reuters | November 11th 2020 at 07:17:12 GMT +0300

Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress for now are supporting President Donald Trump’s attempt to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but some senior aides said Trump must soon produce significant evidence or exit the stage.

A handful of Republican senators have said they recognize Biden as last week’s winner. Many more have not but are suggesting limits to their patience in giving Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a state that Trump won handily last week, said in a statement that Biden is leading in enough states to win election “and President Donald Trump’s campaign must produce evidence to support allegations of election fraud.”

Read More

Portman added that he hoped states and courts would move “expeditiously” to resolve the matter.

Behind the scenes, some were more explicit.

“I think the goal here is to give the president and his campaign team some space to demonstrate there is real evidence to support any claims of voter fraud. If there is, then they will be litigated quickly. If not, we’ll all move on,” said one senior Senate Republican aide.

A second such aide, while noting that most Republican senators support Trump’s right to refuse to concede, added that failing any surprise revelations, “At some point this has to give. And I give it a week or two.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Congress’s top Republican, delivered a stinging speech that sounded more like a continuation of 2020 campaign rhetoric than a post-election call for getting down to business.

While defending Trump’s challenge of the election result, McConnell took time to chastise “far-left mobs” that engaged in “summertime rioting” following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

McConnell also hinted at something far less than prolonged litigation, such as was seen in the 2000 contest between George W. Bush and Al Gore: “Suffice to say a few legal inquiries from the president do not exactly spell the end of the Republic.”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Marco Rubio late on Monday refused to recognize Biden as the president-elect yet.

But responding to reporters’ questions about unsubstantiated fraud allegations in hotly contested states such as Pennsylvania, Rubio said he was in no position to know what was going on anywhere outside his home state of Florida.

Another matter was higher in some senators’ minds -- a pair of runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate next year or must turn it over to Democrats.

Asked about the battle Trump is waging against Biden, Republican Senator Mike Rounds said, “No. 1, we have to focus on Georgia and how critical that is as a backstop right now for limiting the amount of major changes that a number of our Democratic colleagues have suggested.”

Related Topics
Republicans President Donald Trump President-elect Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Next article
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition
Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

LATEST STORIES

Biden should seek early G20 meeting, former US officials say
Biden should seek early G20 meeting, former US officials say

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

58 minutes ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

2 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

2 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

2 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out

In a sea of applicants, here's how to stand out
Jacqueline Mahugu 37 minutes ago
Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines

Poor nations have to wait longer for Covid vaccines
Dr Mercy Korir 8 hours ago
Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith

Lifting veil on church started by blacksmith killed for faith
Stephen Rutto 8 hours ago
Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate

Kamotho’s widow, children fight over Sh250m estate
Kamau Muthoni 8 hours ago

Read More

Where’s Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence?

America

Where’s Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence?

Where’s Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence?

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

America

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for Covid-19: reports

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

America

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

Biden camp considers legal action over agency's delay in recognising transition

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.